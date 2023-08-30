(fcc) Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and vocal powerhouse Carrie Underwood wrapped her third of three stadium dates as a special guest on Guns N' Roses World Tour 2023 at Nashville's GEODIS Park on Saturday night. Underwood also joined the legendary rock band earlier this summer at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB and at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau.
The night was filled with anticipation for Underwood's hometown performance, which included a variety of hits spanning her 15+ year career, songs from her current album, Denim & Rhinestones, as well as rock classics such as Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll," Heart's "Alone," and crowd favorite "Ace Of Spades" by Motörhead, to name a few. Underwood once again performed alongside rock legends Guns N' Roses during their rain-filled set, joining them for their smash hits "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City."
Next up, Underwood continues her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in September and stars in her 11th consecutive show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football. She recently launched her exclusive year-round channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, on SiriusXM and her Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), featuring six new tracks, will be out September 22.
Carrie Underwood Shares New Song 'Give Her That'
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour
Carrie Underwood To Rock Sunday Night Football Opener
George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency- Job For A Cowboy Return- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses- Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan- more
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album With Title Track Stream
Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'
Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour
Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience Fan Portal Announced
Taking Back Sunday Release 'S'old' Video And Announce Album
AXS TV Announce Rockin' Fall Programming Lineup
Pink Floyd Remaster 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues
Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour