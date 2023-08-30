Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses

Photo courtesy Full Coverage Communications Photo courtesy Full Coverage Communications

(fcc) Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and vocal powerhouse Carrie Underwood wrapped her third of three stadium dates as a special guest on Guns N' Roses World Tour 2023 at Nashville's GEODIS Park on Saturday night. Underwood also joined the legendary rock band earlier this summer at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB and at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The night was filled with anticipation for Underwood's hometown performance, which included a variety of hits spanning her 15+ year career, songs from her current album, Denim & Rhinestones, as well as rock classics such as Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll," Heart's "Alone," and crowd favorite "Ace Of Spades" by Motörhead, to name a few. Underwood once again performed alongside rock legends Guns N' Roses during their rain-filled set, joining them for their smash hits "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City."

Next up, Underwood continues her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in September and stars in her 11th consecutive show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football. She recently launched her exclusive year-round channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, on SiriusXM and her Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), featuring six new tracks, will be out September 22.

