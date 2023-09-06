Jordan Davis Launches DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis successfully launched his arena headlining DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR over Labor Day weekend to rave reviews, first with a sold-out show at The Roxy in Atlanta (Aug. 31), then at Nashville's riverfront venue Ascend Amphitheater (Sept. 1). Of Friday evening's show, The Tennessean raved, "The hour-and-a-half set was the perfect mix of Davis' ballads, sing-a-long hits and even some choice cover tunes played for a crowd that stayed on its feet the entire show and for certain had a damn good time," adding "Davis proved that he earned his spot as a headlining act in Country music and solidified his status as a country superstar with his electrifying performance that flawlessly showcased his versatility." The tour continues with dates this Friday in Columbus, Ohio before heading onto to the remaining shows including sold-out venues in Kansas City, MO (Sept. 16), Philadelphia (Oct. 5), New York (Oct. 6), Boston (Oct. 7), and Las Vegas (Oct. 21). Tour openers include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster.

At the show, Davis was surprised by UMG Nashville Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe with a commemorative plaque celebrating his more than 5 Billion career streams since first breaking out onto the scene with his RIAA Gold-certified debut album Home State. The Louisiana native has continued to earn his place in country music stardom, with The Tennessean noting his "extraordinary consistency at the pinnacle of country music's mainstream," as well as his "comparisons...to Keith Whitley." With the February 2023 launch of his Gold-certified sophomore album Bluebird Days, Davis has now earned six career No. 1s, including the 2x Platinum-selling hit "Singles You Up," Platinum hits "Take It From Me," and "Slow Dance in A Parking Lot," as well as the multi-week No. 1 singles "Buy Dirt" (2x Platinum), "What My World Spins Around" (Gold) and "Next Thing You Know" (Platinum). He has also earned a Top 5 Platinum hit with "Almost Maybes" and is upcoming direct support for Luke Combs' 2024 stadium tour.

Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and written by Davis, Josh Osborne, Chase McGill, and GreyLan James, Davis' latest multi-week No. 1, "Next Thing You Know," marks the biggest hit of the singer/songwriters' career to date and continues to earn acclaim, with critics noting "It's not just the lyrics ...it's the way he summarizes life, love, family ....so anyone ...can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year" (Taste of Country). He recently launched his follow up single to "Next Thing You Know," "Tucson Too Late," after debuting it earlier this year on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Davis shared with Billboard the song is "the type of song that I grew up on," noting part of the inspiration behind the song was to capture the tone of the Keith Whitley hit, "Miami, My Amy." The "terrific" (Billboard) "Tucson Too Late" once again reunites Davis, his brother Jacob Davis, and Matt and Josh Jenkins--the four songwriters from his current reigning CMA Song of the Year hit, "Buy Dirt." Click HERE to watch the music video for "Tucson Too Late."

