Jordan Davis Announces Damn Good Time Tour

Tour poster

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis today announces his Damn Good Time Tour, which kicks off this August (8/31) in Atlanta at the Roxy before heading to Nashville on Labor Day weekend (9/1), Philadelphia (10/5), New York (10/6) and Boston (10/7) before wrapping in Las Vegas in October (10/21).

Tour openers include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster.

Sign up for The Parish, Jordan Davis' official fan club, for first access to tickets at www.theparish.club. The Parish Gold presale starts Tuesday, April 11 at 10 AM local time and the digital membership presale begins Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM local time. Public on sale for all shows is this Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

DAMN GOOD TIME Tour Dates:

Thu Aug 31, 2023 - Atlanta - Roxy

Fri Sep 1, 2023 - Nashville - Ascend

Thu Sep 7, 2023 - Columbus - Kemba Live! Outdoor

Fri Sep 8, 2023 - Sandwich - Sandwich Fair

Sat Sep 9, 2023 - Green Bay - Resch Center

Fri Sep 15, 2023 - Des Moines - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sat Sep 16, 2023 - Kansas City - The Midland Theatre

Thu Sep 21, 2023 - Columbia - Township Auditorium

Fri Sep 22, 2023 - Baltimore - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 23, 2023 - Mashantucket - The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Thu Sep 28, 2023 - Omaha - Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Fri Sep 29, 2023 - OKC - The Criterion

Sat Sep 30, 2023 - St. Louis - The Factory

Thu Oct 5, 2023 - Philadelphia - The Met

Fri Oct 6, 2023 - NYC - Terminal 5

Sat Oct 7, 2023 - Boston - Roadrunner

Thu Oct 19, 2023 - Mesa - Mesa Ampitheatre

Fri Oct 20, 2023 - Bakersfield - Mechanics Bank Arena

Sat Oct 21, 2023 - Las Vegas - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

