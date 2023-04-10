.

Jordan Davis Announces Damn Good Time Tour

04-10-2023

Jordan Davis Tour poster
Tour poster

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis today announces his Damn Good Time Tour, which kicks off this August (8/31) in Atlanta at the Roxy before heading to Nashville on Labor Day weekend (9/1), Philadelphia (10/5), New York (10/6) and Boston (10/7) before wrapping in Las Vegas in October (10/21).

Tour openers include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster.

Sign up for The Parish, Jordan Davis' official fan club, for first access to tickets at www.theparish.club. The Parish Gold presale starts Tuesday, April 11 at 10 AM local time and the digital membership presale begins Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM local time. Public on sale for all shows is this Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

DAMN GOOD TIME Tour Dates:
Thu Aug 31, 2023 - Atlanta - Roxy
Fri Sep 1, 2023 - Nashville - Ascend
Thu Sep 7, 2023 - Columbus - Kemba Live! Outdoor
Fri Sep 8, 2023 - Sandwich - Sandwich Fair
Sat Sep 9, 2023 - Green Bay - Resch Center
Fri Sep 15, 2023 - Des Moines - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Sat Sep 16, 2023 - Kansas City - The Midland Theatre
Thu Sep 21, 2023 - Columbia - Township Auditorium
Fri Sep 22, 2023 - Baltimore - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Sat Sep 23, 2023 - Mashantucket - The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Thu Sep 28, 2023 - Omaha - Liberty First Credit Union Arena
Fri Sep 29, 2023 - OKC - The Criterion
Sat Sep 30, 2023 - St. Louis - The Factory
Thu Oct 5, 2023 - Philadelphia - The Met
Fri Oct 6, 2023 - NYC - Terminal 5
Sat Oct 7, 2023 - Boston - Roadrunner
Thu Oct 19, 2023 - Mesa - Mesa Ampitheatre
Fri Oct 20, 2023 - Bakersfield - Mechanics Bank Arena
Sat Oct 21, 2023 - Las Vegas - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

