.

Jordan Davis Takes 'What My World Spins Around' To No 1

Published January 17, 2023

Jordan Davis Takes 'What My World Spins Around' To No 1
Album art

(UMG Nashville) Jordan Davis has earned his fifth career No. 1 single with his co-penned hit, "What My World Spins Around" this week on the Billboard and MediaBase Country Airplay charts.

"Huge thanks to my friends at country radio and [the MCA] promo team for believing in this song," Davis shared with Billboard. "When Ryan, Matt and I wrote this song, there was always that little feeling in the back of my mind that this one might be special. Pumped that it's connected the way it has."

Written by Davis, Ryan Hurd and Matt Dragstrem, "What My World Spins Around" first premiered on the Today Show and was featured on the ACM Honors broadcast. "What My World Spins" around follows Davis' 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 "Buy Dirt," which he co-wrote along with his brother, Jacob Davis, and brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins; the same writing team behind Davis' brand-new song "No Time Soon," out this Friday, Jan. 20.

In addition to "No Time Soon," "What My World Spins Around," and "Buy Dirt," Davis' upcoming full-length album Bluebird Days will be released February 17th and features several recently released tracks including fan-favorites, "Next Thing You Know," "Midnight Crisis" featuring Danielle Bradbery, "Part of It," and more.

Related Stories
Jordan Davis Takes 'What My World Spins Around' To No 1

Jordan Davis To Rock 'Buy Dirt' On Ellen

Jordan Davis And Luke Bryan Take 'Buy Dirt' To No 1

Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour

Jordan Davis Releases New Single 'Need To Not'

News > Jordan Davis

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more

Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

Latest News

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

Gibson Releases The Collection: Slash Standard Edition

Clutch Announce No Stars Above North American Tour

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream 'Easy Now'

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour Since Trevor's Death

Steven Adler To Host 'One Hell of a Party!' On January 20th

Yeah Yeah Yeahs And MGMT Lead Just Like Heaven Fest Lineup