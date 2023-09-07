Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup

(The Oriel Company) Stagecoach is thrilled to announce their 2024 lineup. Country music's biggest festival is back in the saddle April 26-28, 2024. This year's festival will feature headline performances from superstars Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen
The festival will also include performances by Post Malone (Performing a Special Set of Country Covers), Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Dwight Yoakam, The Beach Boys, Elle King, and many, many more.
The festival will see iconic late-night performances by Stagecoach mainstay Diplo, along with Stagecoach newcomers Wiz Khalifa and Nickelback. Passes go on sale starting this Friday, September 15 at 11 am PT at stagecoachfestival.com.
Eric Church says, "I can't wait to get back to the desert to play Stagecoach in 2024. It's going to be one hell of a party."
Miranda Lambert shared her excitement saying, "There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert. The fans, the setup, the location- there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can't wait to be back in 2024!"
Morgan Wallen says, "Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night. I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be a monumental weekend for all of us. Can't wait to see everybody there."
Fan-favorite Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again for its fifth year to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors. Guy and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for the full food line-up and to find out which artists Guy will be doing cooking demos with this year.
Returning to the festival for a third consecutive year are California's homegrown, Compton Cowboys. They are a crew of ten Black horseback riders whose ranch is one of the very last in a semirural town in Compton called Richland Farms -- and they are bringing their horses to Stagecoach to tell their compelling story of community engagement and share in the experience.
Late Night at Stagecoach turns up the heat! Nickelback (Friday), Diplo (Saturday), and Wiz Khalifa (Sunday) will close each evening of the festival for Late Night in Palomino, and for the second year in a row, Diplo will be bringing some of the biggest names in dance music to the HonkyTonk.
The Stagecoach 2024 lineup will be highlighted on SiriusXM's The Highway in an interview with SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard featuring Jelly Roll and Stacy Vee.
Stagecoach Announces Advance Passes
Stagecoach Festival Celebrates 15th Anniversary
Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut
Stagecoach Festival Announces Amazon Music as Exclusive Streaming Destination
Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks- Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust- Eric Clapton- more
Rolling Stones Stream New Single 'Angry' And Announce Hackney Diamonds Album- Megadeth Guitarist Drops Off Crush The World Tour- more
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- NEEDTOBREATHE Step In To Headline Moon River Music Festival- more
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks 'Stay Alive'
Portugal. The Man Release 'Doubt' Video
Felicity And Greyson Zane Team For 'Emo Trash'
Metallica Share Montreal Performance Of 'Ride The Lightning'
Great Lake Swimmers Deliver 'Promise of Spring' Video
Good Rzn Share First Song From 'Falling In Slow Motion' EP
Michael Abdow Shares 'Eternity' Visualizer
Harm's Way Release Video For 'Undertow' Featuring King Woman