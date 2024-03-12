Stagecoach Festival Shares Lineup For Diplo's HonkyTonk

(The Oriel Company) Stagecoach - country music's biggest festival - is thrilled to announce the incredible lineup for this year's HonkyTonk. The performers, curated again by Stagecoach mainstay Diplo, include Cloonee and Ship Wrek, returning Stagecoach performer and electronic music aficionado Dillon Francis, Diplo himself, and many more artists who are at the forefront of global dance music.
The boundary pushing HonkyTonk lineup adds to the already packed list of artists on the bill for this year's highly anticipated Stagecoach, where more passes were recently released after being sold out for months.
In addition to the HonkyTonk, Diplo will return for his legendary slot at Late Night in Palomino. He'll be joined by Nickelback and Wiz Khalifa, who will be doing their own respective Late Night in Palomino sets to help close out each evening in style.
Stagecoach will also feature performances from country music favorites Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, and more. The festival is also set to welcome fresh voices breaking out of their traditional genre and welcoming country music as their own like Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers), The Beach Boys, Carin León, Leon Bridges and more. The festival is also known to have plenty of special guests pop in, who will be surprising us this year?
The full HonkyTonk lineup is listed below.
Brandi Cyrus
Cheat Codes
Cloonee
Dillon Francis
Diplo
Honky Tonkin' in Queens
James Kennedy
Ship Wrek
VAVO
Y.O.G.A.
Alana Grace
Backwoods Barbie
Famous Dave
Keahi
Kermie J Rock
Kevin Bolt
Lauren
Rick Dominguez
Slim McGraw
*The lineup includes back to back sets from Ship Wrek and Dillon Francis, and Cloonee and Diplo.
