Stagecoach Releasing GA and Standing Corral Passes

(The Oriel Co) Stagecoach - country music's biggest festival - have announced that they will be releasing a limited amount of GA and standing corral passes for this year's weekend, which has been sold out for months.
The limited amount of passes will go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 11 am PT, giving more country music lovers the opportunity to see today's hottest country stars and everything in between: Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen will headline the T-Mobile Mane Stage, while the festival will also feature Post Malone (Performing a Special Set of Country Covers), Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Dwight Yoakam, The Beach Boys, Hailey Whitters, and many, many more.
In addition to this news, set times for all of this year's artists are now available via the Stagecoach mobile app. An updated site map for the festival - reflecting the traditional layout that loyal Stagecoach attendees know and love - will be available in the mobile app as well.
This news all comes on the heels of the recent lineup announcement for the festival's Palomino Stage, which will see performances from Dwight Yoakam, Leon Bridges, The Beach Boys, Carin Leon, Clint Black, Luke Grimes, Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, Wyatt Flores and more.
Diplo is also set to return for his legendary slot at Late Night in Palomino. He'll be joined by Nickelback and Wiz Khalifa, who will be doing their own respective Late Night in Palomino sets to help close out each evening in style.
Did you want MORE incredible music? Stagecoach has your back. The Toyota Music Den will feature more intimate sets from favorites like Abby Anderson, Alexandra Kay, and RVSHVD. The full list of Toyota Music Den performers is below. The festival will also see the return of the Bud Light Backyard, everyone's favorite in-the-field air-conditioned, night club oasis, whose lineup will be announced in the coming days.
The full STAGECOACH 2024 lineup is as follows:
Ashley Cooke
Asleep at the Wheel
Bailey Zimmerman
Ben Burgess
Brittney Spencer
Carin León
Casey Barnes
Charles Wesley Godwin
Charley Crockett
Clint Black
DIPLO
Drayton Farley
Dwight Yoakam
Dylan Schneider
Elle King
Eric Church
ERNEST
Hailey Whitters
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Josh Abbott Band
Josh Ross
Kassi Valazza
Katie Pruitt
Kylie Morgan
Lauren Watkins
Leon Bridges
Lola Kirke
Luke Grimes
Maddie & Tae
Megan Moroney
Miko Marks
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Nate Smith
Nickelback
Pam Tillis
Paul Cauthen
Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers)
Sam Barber
Shane Smith & The Saints
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Tanner Adell
Tenille Townes
The Beach Boys
The War and Treaty
Trampled by Turtles
Vincent Neil Emerson
Willie Jones
Willie Nelson & Family
Wiz Khalifa
Wyatt Flores
Zach Top
