Stagecoach Releasing GA and Standing Corral Passes

(The Oriel Co) Stagecoach - country music's biggest festival - have announced that they will be releasing a limited amount of GA and standing corral passes for this year's weekend, which has been sold out for months.

The limited amount of passes will go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 11 am PT, giving more country music lovers the opportunity to see today's hottest country stars and everything in between: Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen will headline the T-Mobile Mane Stage, while the festival will also feature Post Malone (Performing a Special Set of Country Covers), Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Dwight Yoakam, The Beach Boys, Hailey Whitters, and many, many more.

In addition to this news, set times for all of this year's artists are now available via the Stagecoach mobile app. An updated site map for the festival - reflecting the traditional layout that loyal Stagecoach attendees know and love - will be available in the mobile app as well.

This news all comes on the heels of the recent lineup announcement for the festival's Palomino Stage, which will see performances from Dwight Yoakam, Leon Bridges, The Beach Boys, Carin Leon, Clint Black, Luke Grimes, Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, Wyatt Flores and more.

Diplo is also set to return for his legendary slot at Late Night in Palomino. He'll be joined by Nickelback and Wiz Khalifa, who will be doing their own respective Late Night in Palomino sets to help close out each evening in style.

Did you want MORE incredible music? Stagecoach has your back. The Toyota Music Den will feature more intimate sets from favorites like Abby Anderson, Alexandra Kay, and RVSHVD. The full list of Toyota Music Den performers is below. The festival will also see the return of the Bud Light Backyard, everyone's favorite in-the-field air-conditioned, night club oasis, whose lineup will be announced in the coming days.

Get the app and more details here.

The full STAGECOACH 2024 lineup is as follows:

Ashley Cooke

Asleep at the Wheel

Bailey Zimmerman

Ben Burgess

Brittney Spencer

Carin León

Casey Barnes

Charles Wesley Godwin

Charley Crockett

Clint Black

DIPLO

Drayton Farley

Dwight Yoakam

Dylan Schneider

Elle King

Eric Church

ERNEST

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Josh Abbott Band

Josh Ross

Kassi Valazza

Katie Pruitt

Kylie Morgan

Lauren Watkins

Leon Bridges

Lola Kirke

Luke Grimes

Maddie & Tae

Megan Moroney

Miko Marks

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Nate Smith

Nickelback

Pam Tillis

Paul Cauthen

Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers)

Sam Barber

Shane Smith & The Saints

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Tanner Adell

Tenille Townes

The Beach Boys

The War and Treaty

Trampled by Turtles

Vincent Neil Emerson

Willie Jones

Willie Nelson & Family

Wiz Khalifa

Wyatt Flores

Zach Top

