Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown Release 'Nothing Compares To You' Video

(UMG Nashville) Country star Mickey Guyton releases the official video for her new song "Nothing Compares To You" featuring multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown. Directed by Alex Alvga, the video shows the camaraderie between the country stars as they play backup singers who finally get their moment to shine.

American Songwriter says the duet, written by Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha, and Jordan Schmidt, is a "smoldering, R&B-tinged country ballad that finds the pair singing about a love that can't be replaced," while Billboard names it a 'Must-Hear New Song.'

"Nothing Compares To You" is the first radio single this year from the 2022 TIME Magazine Breakout Artist of the Year. Mickey released songs "I Still Pray," "How You Love Someone," and "Somethin' Bout You" last year following her breakout, Grammy-nominated debut album Remember Her Name.

She also recently opened for Shania Twain on select dates of the Queen of Me Tour, and has songs out with Maroon 5 ("Middle Ground") and Lukas Graham ("Home Movies").

