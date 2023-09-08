Caleb Lee Hutchinson Announces New Album 'Southern Galactic'

(BHM) Caleb Lee Hutchinson, the Georgia-born, Nashville-based artist is thrilled to announce his second full-length album Southern Galactic, due out everywhere on October 27.
"I don't care what I write," says Hutchinson, "as long as it's true."
Since putting out his self-titled EP in 2019, the Georgia native has always grounded his creative process in the brutal honesty and rich story-telling tradition of country music's roots. With Hutchinson's new project, Southern Galactic, he breaks new ground while continuing to honor the honesty and storytelling that seeded his love for country music as a boy listening to Mississippi John Hurt and Waylon Jennings cassettes with his dad.
Ahead of the release, Hutchinson has exclusively partnered with Country Star. Country Star is the first ever country music game, where you can play to the beats of your favorite songs from the biggest country names, including Morgan Wallen, Ernest, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and more. Fans can also get access to exclusive songs, including Caleb Lee Hutchinson's new track, "Silverado." "Silverado" will be exclusively available on Country Star from the 21st of September through September 29th when it goes to DSPs. App users will also find unique cosmetics and merchandising within the game to celebrate Caleb Lee Hutchinson's music.
