Caleb Lee Hutchinson Shares New Songs 'Silverado' and 'Good At Being Bad'

(BHM) Caleb Lee Hutchinson, is thrilled to share "Silverado" and "Good At Being Bad" - the first two songs off his upcoming album Southern Galactic, due out everywhere on October 27.
Since putting out his self-titled EP in 2019, the Georgia native has always grounded his creative process in the brutal honesty and rich story-telling tradition of country music's roots. With Hutchinson's new project, Southern Galactic, he breaks new ground while continuing to honor the honesty and storytelling that seeded his love for country music as a boy listening to Mississippi John Hurt and Waylon Jennings cassettes with his dad.
Ahead of the album release, Hutchinson has exclusively partnered with Country Star. Country Star is the first ever country music game, where you can play to the beats of your favorite songs from the biggest country names, including Morgan Wallen, Ernest, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and more. App users will also find unique cosmetics and merchandising within the game to celebrate Caleb Lee Hutchinson's music.
Caleb Lee Hutchinson Announces New Album 'Southern Galactic'
More Caleb Lee Hutchinson News
Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition- U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'- Shinedown- Def Leppard- more
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II Box Set- more
Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'
Shinedown's Brent Smith Explains Meaning Behind 'A Symptom Of Being Human'
Def Leppard Reveal 'Take What You Want' Live Video
Neil Young Reissuing Long Out Of Print 'Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972' CD Box Set
Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'
Violent Femmes Reveal Support For Fall Tour
KK's Priest Celebrate Album Release With 'Hymn 66' Video