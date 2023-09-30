Caleb Lee Hutchinson Shares New Songs 'Silverado' and 'Good At Being Bad'

(BHM) Caleb Lee Hutchinson, is thrilled to share "Silverado" and "Good At Being Bad" - the first two songs off his upcoming album Southern Galactic, due out everywhere on October 27.

Since putting out his self-titled EP in 2019, the Georgia native has always grounded his creative process in the brutal honesty and rich story-telling tradition of country music's roots. With Hutchinson's new project, Southern Galactic, he breaks new ground while continuing to honor the honesty and storytelling that seeded his love for country music as a boy listening to Mississippi John Hurt and Waylon Jennings cassettes with his dad.

Ahead of the album release, Hutchinson has exclusively partnered with Country Star. Country Star is the first ever country music game, where you can play to the beats of your favorite songs from the biggest country names, including Morgan Wallen, Ernest, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and more. App users will also find unique cosmetics and merchandising within the game to celebrate Caleb Lee Hutchinson's music.

