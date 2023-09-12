Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Unveils Final Lineup For 2023

(BHM) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass today announces the final artists for their highly anticipated 2023 festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park September 29-October 1.
The three-day, multi-stage free music festival rounds out the lineup with the following additions: Bettye LaVette, Big Richard, Buddy Miller, Cassandra Lewis, Dawes, deadramones, Della Mae, Dry Branch Fire Squad, The Go To Hell Man Band, The Jerry Douglas Band, Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles, Jon Langford & The Bright Shiners, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands, Lila Blue, Marco and the Polos, The McCrary Sisters, Never Come Down, New Monsoon, Olivia Wolf, Peter Rowan, Purple Glaze, Shawn Camp & Verlon Thompson-Tribute to Guy Clark, Skyway Man, Sunny War, Taylor McCall, Tommy Emmanuel, Vetiver, Orchestra Gold, and Raining Chainsaws.
Buddy Miller's Cavalcade of Stars will once again be showcased Saturday on the Rooster Stage. This year he will feature Brennen Leigh, Shawn Camp and Verlon Thompson's tribute to Guy Clark, The McCrary Sisters and Bettye LaVette. Other Hardly Strictly legacy artists like Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Laurie Lewis, Dry Branch Fire Squad and Jon Langford are also included in the final reveal, alongside first-timers Tommy Emmanuel, Sunny War and Cassandra Lewis to finalize this year's roster.
The acts revealed today will join the previously announced groups at this year's festival. The first announcement included Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leyla McCalla, The Church, John Doe Folk Trio, Valerie June, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, John Craigie, Neal Francis, Bahamas, and Gaby Moreno. The second announcement had Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lilly Hiatt, Nora Brown w/ Stephanie Coleman, Lucero, The Travelin' McCourys, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Buffalo Nichols, Beth Orton, and Carrie Rodriguez. The third announcement included Rufus Wainwright, Say She She, Sierra Hull, Steve Earle, Margo Cilker, Mighty Poplar, Bombino, Brennen Leigh, Thee Sacred Souls and Irma Thomas.
