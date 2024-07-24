Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Reveals Initial 2024 Lineup

(BH) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is very proud to share the initial lineup for its upcoming return to San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park from Friday October 4 to Sunday October 6. Now in its 24th year, the free music festival will once again present a truly eclectic bill of top performers spanning an array of genres, including Greensky Bluegrass, Robyn Hitchcock, Big Star's Radio City 50th Anniversary, The Wood Brothers, Fruition, Bobby Rush, Haley Heynderickx, The Bones Of J.R. Jones, Alice Gerrard, and Glen Hansard. The lineup was teased with an exclusive medley streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website. Additional performers will be announced soon.
"Can't wait to get back to one of our very favorite festivals, in such a beautiful park and at the perfect time of year-see you soon in SanFran at Hardly Strictly!!"- Oliver Wood
As a lead up to the 25th Anniversary in 2025, the staff at HSB has been busy combing the archives to share some of the special moments from the past decades to bring you Portals to the Past. In honor of what would have been Warren Hellman's 90th birthday on July 25th, the first segment of the series, Strictly Bluegrass will be released on the HSB TV platform (bitly). Stay tuned for future episodes.
This year, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass also mourns the passing of longtime Operations Producer Greg Wynn. When Greg became the operational lead of HSB, he found a team of people who became his chosen family. "For the past two years Greg fought cancer with determination, grace, and bravery," festival officials said. "Greg also leaves behind many close friends, all of whom have been instrumental in his life; he left an indelible mark on everyone and will forever be missed."
"This year has been difficult for all of us. Our entire staff is working tirelessly to honor Greg's memory. We are proud to name our busiest intersection Wynn's Crossing. Located on JFK it will visually shuttle spectators from the Rooster Stage to the Arrow Meadow. "This was a spot where he spent a lot of time monitoring traffic flow to ensure the best possible experience for everyone, so it seems fitting" says Hardy Strictly Bluegrass Executive Producer, Sheri Sternberg.
HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS 24
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA
October 4-6, 2024
INITIAL LINEUP
Greensky Bluegrass
Robyn Hitchcock
Big Star's Radio City 50th Anniversary
The Wood Brothers
Fruition
Bobby Rush
Haley Heynderickx
The Bones Of J.R. Jones
Alice Gerrard
Glen Hansard
ADDITIONAL ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED
