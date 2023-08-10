Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Unveils Second Group of 2023 Lineup

Event logo

(BHM) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces a second round of artists for their highly anticipated 2023 return to San Francisco's, Golden Gate Park, September 29-October 1 including Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lilly Hiatt, Nora Brown w/Stephanie Coleman, Lucero, The Travelin' McCourys, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Buffalo Nichols, Beth Orton, Mighty Poplar and Carrie Rodriguez.

"As a long-time festival goer and new member of the team, I could not be more excited to get back to the park this year," said HSB Executive Director John Caldon, who joined the organization in February. "Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is unique as it gets with its eclectic lineup of living legends and rising stars, as well as an extraordinary ability to reinvent itself while staying true to its spirit. With a fresh layout and new stages, including an intimate venue where live music will be presented for the first time ever, HSB23 promises to be a celebration of artists and community that will make your heart sing."

The acts revealed today will join the previously announced, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leyla McCalla, The Church, John Doe Folk Trio, Valerie June, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, John Craigie, Neal Francis, Bahamas, and Gaby Moreno at this year's festival. Like the initial line up, the new acts were first teased with an exclusive medley, streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website and HSB23 app, which is easily downloadable on Apple and Android devices

This year, Hardly Strictly has also made some changes to the festival's landscape to provide the best experience for both the audience and artists. The stage formerly known as Porch has been relocated to the west end of Hellman Hollow and is now the Arrow Stage. With a nod to the festival's past and a design that preserves the tradition of letting bands perform in intimate environments, the Arrow Stage is slightly bigger than Porch, but will be set lower to maintain the close-knit atmosphere.

Once Arrow had been revived, it became apparent that a new direction was needed for the Bandwagon Stage. The younger generation of the Hellman family took notice of McClaren Pass where the San Francisco Parks & Recreation gardeners were already making improvements to the plateau, enriching the lawn area and creating a perfect environment for a new performance space. This new stage, nestled in a wooded glade and dubbed Horseshoe Hill, will provide a cozy atmosphere for both performer and listener. Avery Hellman, grandchild of Warren Hellman, the festival's founder, says, "Horseshoe Hill was influenced by a sense of place and developed with our most beloved Bluegrass legends like Hazel Dickens, Dolly Parton and Bill Monroe in mind. We hope their legacies inform and inspire the up-and-coming artists, spoken word performers and poets who will grace this stage for years to come."

Look for more announcements including lineup additions in the weeks to come.

Related Stories

More Hardly Strictly Bluegrass News