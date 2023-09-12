Kim Petras Shares Feed The Beast Symphonic Sessions

() Kim Petras has shared reimagined, symphonic, 7-piece string ensemble performances of fan favorites from her acclaimed debut album Feed The Beast - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records. Watch unforgettable performances featuring a breathtaking string section behind Kim's stunning vocal performance that includes a dynamic, melodic rendition of Nicki Minaj's iconic verse from powerhouse single "Alone," a yearnful, heart-wrenching version of "Minute," and a powerful, stripped-back sonic reinterpretation of "Claws."
The North American leg of Kim's upcoming Feed The Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, bringing her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego. The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise.
Kim is also slated to perform at festivals around the world this year, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 24, and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 18.
