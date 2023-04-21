Kim Petras Releases 'Alone' Featuring Nicki Minaj

(Republic) Kim Petras has released her highly anticipated new single "Alone" ft. Nicki Minaj - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records. "Alone" is a steamy club banger about letting your impulses take control. Featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, one of Kim's biggest inspirations as a songwriter and artist, the single samples Alice Deejay's eurodance megahit "Better Off Alone," a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems. Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj are featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music.
Kim is gearing up for an epic performance at Governor's Ball in NYC this June and will also perform at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil this September. Kim recently headlined Sydney WorldPride in Australia.
"Alone" ft. Nicki Minaj follows the recent release of Kim's icy, beat-heavy bop "brrr" and her and Sam Smith's LGBTQ history-making GRAMMY win (and moving acceptance speech) for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their #1 global, platinum smash hit "Unholy"- which just surpassed one billion streams. Kim was also recently featured on the official remix of Meghan Trainor's viral hit "Made You Look."
"Unholy," which Kim co-wrote and performed with Sam on the GRAMMY Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards, quickly became one of 2022's top pop debuts, skyrocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart, and seeing Kim and Sam win the Variety Innovators of the Year award, an MTV EMA for 'Video for Good," and an iHeart Radio Award for Best Collaboration.
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Ignorance' Video
Volumes Share Instrumental Version Of 'Happier?'
Against The Current Share 'Good Guy' Visualizer
Ultra Rare Frank Zappa Recordings Unearthed and Set For Release
The White Stripes Release 'Black Math' Video To Celebrate 'Elephant' Anniversary Reissue
The Used Share Visualizer For New Single 'Numb'
Jag Panzer Share New Song 'Stronger Than You Know'
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl