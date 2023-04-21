Kim Petras Releases 'Alone' Featuring Nicki Minaj

Single art

(Republic) Kim Petras has released her highly anticipated new single "Alone" ft. Nicki Minaj - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records. "Alone" is a steamy club banger about letting your impulses take control. Featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, one of Kim's biggest inspirations as a songwriter and artist, the single samples Alice Deejay's eurodance megahit "Better Off Alone," a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems. Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj are featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music.

Kim is gearing up for an epic performance at Governor's Ball in NYC this June and will also perform at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil this September. Kim recently headlined Sydney WorldPride in Australia.

"Alone" ft. Nicki Minaj follows the recent release of Kim's icy, beat-heavy bop "brrr" and her and Sam Smith's LGBTQ history-making GRAMMY win (and moving acceptance speech) for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their #1 global, platinum smash hit "Unholy"- which just surpassed one billion streams. Kim was also recently featured on the official remix of Meghan Trainor's viral hit "Made You Look."

"Unholy," which Kim co-wrote and performed with Sam on the GRAMMY Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards, quickly became one of 2022's top pop debuts, skyrocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart, and seeing Kim and Sam win the Variety Innovators of the Year award, an MTV EMA for 'Video for Good," and an iHeart Radio Award for Best Collaboration.

