Carrie Underwood Adds 18 Dates To Las Vegas Residency

09-13-2023

() Carrie Underwood has announced 18 new shows added in 2024 for her critically acclaimed smash hit - REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades to this new set of must-see performances go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.

Ahead of the 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year's return to Resorts World Theatre on Sept. 22, Underwood will join NBC's TODAY show tomorrow, Sept. 14, for a live performance at TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series. Performing hit songs from throughout her career and her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), fans can tune in to watch the country music superstar take over the stage across multiple hours on Thursday morning.

The Deluxe Edition of Underwood's celebrated Denim & Rhinestones album will be out on September 22, featuring six new tracks, including her current single, "Out Of That Truck."

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a can't-miss show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out runs since its premiere in December 2021. Underwood kicked off her 2023 run of shows in June, following the end of her highly successful, 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR.

Underwood's 18 performances of "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency" in 2024 go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com/carrieinvegas. Show dates include:

March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31
June 2024: 1
August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

Previously announced dates that are currently on sale include:

September 2023: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
November 2023: 29
December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

