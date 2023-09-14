49 Winchester Closes Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion With Star-Studded Super Set

(VL) This past weekend, 49 Winchester brought the heat to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, delivering a sizzling double feature of high-octane alt-country and Appalachian folk to thousands of die hard fans. Formed in neighboring Castlewood, Virgina, the fast-rising six-piece first cut its teeth in the region and has amassed a dedicated hometown following in addition to national and international acclaim. Having played the festival nearly every year since the band's inception, 49 Winchester's spectacular live show continues to make headlines, with this year's performances at Bristol Rhythm being no exception.

On Friday evening, 49 Winchester took to the State Street stage as direct support for Latin-country titans The Mavericks, rendering a lively collection of toe-tapping numbers, emotional ballads, and anthemic singalongs. Highlights included choice selects from the group's critically praised New West Records debut, Fortune Favors the Bold, plus several fan-favorite deep cuts.

To close out the Cumberland stage on Sunday, 49 Winchester enlisted the musical chops of several Bristol Rhythm cohorts: singer/songwriter Brent Cobb, Carlene Carter (daughter of June Carter Cash and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter), guitar-slinging protégé Daniel Donato, Americana linchpin Jim Lauderdale, and more for a blazing super set. The staggering 90-minute finale saw tributes to country classics like Bonnie Rait and John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" (performed by Kelsey Waldon), Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues" (featuring Daniel Donato and Woody Woodworth), and Jimmie Rodgers' "T For Texas" (joined by Kris Truelson of Bill and the Bells), plus a timely salute to the recently-departed Jimmy Buffett, with Jim Lauderdale singing lead on "Pirate Looks at 40." Intent on highlighting area staples, the group also welcomed Sam Collie, Adam Bolt, Jake Quillin, and Will Outlaw to the stage, many of which contributed their own original numbers to the overall performance.

Drawing the curtain on an unforgettable weekend, 49 Winchester and friends led the crowd in a rousing rendition of two beloved standards, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," (made famous by the Carter Family), and gospel classic, "I'll Fly Away," ending the festival on a glorious and high note.

With just a few more US dates to go before embarking on its first-ever international arena tour in support of Luke Combs, 49 Winchester is proud to have taken part in the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. All sights are set on the band's forthcoming 2023/2024 run, which includes several back-to-back appearances with Tyler Childers.

2023 Winchester Tour Dates:

09/16 - The Infamous Weekend - Axton, VA

09/21-09/23 - Healing Appalachia - Lewisburg, WV

09/30 - Spektrum - Oslo, NO*

10/01 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, SE*

10/04 - VEGA Forum - Copenhagen, DK*

10/06 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, DE*

10/07 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL*

10/08 - La Cigale - Paris, FR*

10/10 - The Hall - Zurich, CH*

10/11 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE*

10/13 - 3 Arena - Dublin, IE*

10/14 - SSE Arena - Belfast, UK*

10/16 - OVO Hydro Arena - Glasgow, UK*

10/17 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK*

10/19 - O2 Arena - London, UK*

10/20 - O2 Arena - London, UK*

10/22 - Lafayette - London, UK

11/16 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL^

11/17 - The Mill and Mine - Knoxville, TN^

11/18 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN^

11/30 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC#

12/01 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC#

12/02 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA#

12/07 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA+

12/08 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC+

12/09 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN+

12/16 - ETSU Martin Center For The Arts - Johnson City, TN%

12/30 - The Harvester Night 1 - Rocky Mount, VA

12/30 - The Harvester Night 2 - Rocky Mount, VA

* Supporting Luke Combs

^With Emily Nenni

#With Sam Barber

+With Carter Faith

%With Amythyst Kiah

2024 Winchester Tour Dates:

01/06-01/11 - The Music Fest Steamboat - Steamboat Springs, CO

02/04-02/10 - Outlaw Country Cruise - Andover, FL

04/15 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC - Birmingham, AL*

04/16 - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN*

04/18 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

04/19 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

*Supporting Tyler Childers

