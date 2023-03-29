49 Winchester Announce Summer Tour

(Victory Lap Media) 49 Winchester have announced a fresh batch of summer tour dates in support of the group's critically acclaimed New West Records debut, Fortune Favors the Bold. Spanning June through September, the forthcoming tour leg includes appearances in major cities such as Minneapolis and Chicago, as well as debut performances at Railbird Music Festival (Lexington, KY), Under the Big Sky Festival (Whitefish, MT) and Born & Raised Music Festival (Pryor, OK) before the group embarks on its first ever European tour as direct support for Luke Combs.

Released in 2022, Fortune Favors the Bold has quickly generated over 40 million global streams and over 17 million global streams for the single "Russell County Line." The band has also been selected as a Spotify "Hot Country Artist to Watch in 2023" and an Apple Music "Country Riser in 2022." Fortune Favors the Bold debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top New Artist Chart, #7 on the Billboard Current Country Chart, and #10 on the Billboard Folk Americana Chart as well.

Met with critical acclaim, Rolling Stone called 49 Winchester "Country Music's Buzziest of Buzz Bands," and also named the album one of the "25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2022." Bandcamp named Fortune Favors the Bold one of the "Best Country Records of 2022," as did No Depression, Holler, PopMatters, Whiskey Riff, WMOT, and more.

49 Winchester have steadily become a must-see live act. The band recently made their London debut at the C2C: Country to Country Music Festival alongside the Zac Brown Band, Midland, and more. They will return to the historic Grand Ole Opry stage for their second appearance and make their Stagecoach debut in April. In September, the band will also return to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, where they have solidified themselves as a fan favorite every year.

Formed on Winchester Street in the small mountain town of Castlewood, Virginia (population: 2,045), 49 Winchester started as a group of neighborhood teenage friends set on a calculated DIY path. In 2014 they independently released their eponymous debut, followed by 2018's The Wind, and 2020's celebrated III. Reflecting on his early days as a jack-of-all-trades stone mason, where it was about trying to make ends meet in an effort to keep the band rolling along, frontman Gibson can't help but be grateful for a well-earned notion at the core of the band's ethos - anything worthwhile in life is built brick-by-brick. "Everything has to be built. And very few people are going to achieve success overnight," says Gibson. "We didn't start out as a bunch of hot shot pickers out of Nashville. We started out on the ground floor - very basic songwriting and instrumentation. But we kept working at it, always progressing in what we wanted to do and how we wanted to sound - each song better than the previous one, the show this evening better than last night."

