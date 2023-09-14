Gavin DeGraw Announces 'A Classic Christmas' Album

() Gavin DeGraw will deck the halls this winter with A Classic Christmas, a six-song project showcasing his bluesy, soulful take on holiday standards releasing Oct. 13.

"My favorite record of all time is 'White Christmas' by Bing Crosby. It may be the greatest record ever made. It happens to be a damn good movie, too," said DeGraw. "I decided to make a Christmas record because I love classic Christmas songs. It's got a special place in my heart and makes me feel like I'm with my family whenever I put it on. I listen to it all year round."

With timeless yuletide ballads such as "Silent Night," "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "The Christmas Song" alongside merry tunes "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "White Christmas," the collection, produced by Steve Greenwell, encompasses the spirit of the season.

DeGraw will perform selections from A Classic Christmas and more during his residency at Café Carlyle inside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Christmas in the City will run Dec. 12-16 at the storied listening room. Tickets for select dates are still available. Visit GavinDeGraw.com for more information.

Related Stories

More Gavin DeGraw News