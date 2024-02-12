Gavin DeGraw Announces 2024 World Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Gavin DeGraw announced today he is setting sail on his 2024 World Tour as he continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Platinum debut album Chariot, DeGraw has been back in the studio with new music expected soon.
Kicking off May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama, the 30-date trek will see the multi-Platinum singer and songwriter visiting cities across the U.S. and a dozen European countries.
Tickets for DeGraw's 2024 World Tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. Pre-sales begin tomorrow, Feb. 13. Fans can find ticket information and register now for pre-sale access at GavinDeGraw.com.
Gavin DeGraw 2024 WORLD TOUR
May 2 - Huntsville, AL (Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall)
May 3 - Columbia, SC (The Senate)
May 4 - Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Performing Artist Center)
May 6 - Mobile, AL (Soul Kitchen Music Hall)
May 7 - Memphis, TN (Minglewood Hall)
May 9 - Little Rock, AR (The Hall)
May 10 - Catoosa, OK (Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa - Hard Rock Live)
May 11 - Houston, TX (White Oak Music Hall)
May 12 - Dallas, TX (House of Blues)
May 14 - Kansas City, MO (The Truman)
May 16 (Sioux Falls, SD (The District)
May 17 (Davenport, IA (Capitol Theatre)
May 19 - Columbus, OH (The Bluestone)
Sept. 13 - Waukegan, IL (Genesse Theatre)*
Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy (Alcatraz)
Oct. 20 - Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)
Oct. 21 - Paris, France (L'Olympia)
Oct. 23 - Cologne, Germany (Gloria)
Oct. 24 - Brussels, Belgium (Cirque Royal)
Oct. 25 - Frankfurt, Germany (Zoom)
Oct. 26 - Hamburg, Germany (Gruenspan)
Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands (AFAS Live)
Oct. 30 - Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Institute)
Oct. 31 - Glasgow, U.K. (O2 Academy)
Nov. 1 - Manchester, U.K. (Academy)
Nov. 3 - Leeds, U.K. (O2 Academy)
Nov. 4 - London, U.K. (O2 Forum Kentish Town)
Nov. 6 - Viborg, Denmark (Tinghallen)
Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)
Nov. 9 - Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)
Nov. 10 - Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)
*rescheduled from Jan. 12
