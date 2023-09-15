Ian Munsick Delivers 'Long Live Cowgirls'

(EBM) Deemed one of the genre's "top-tier waltzes in recent memory" by The Tennessean, Wyoming native Ian Munsick is bringing his sky-high voice and Rocky Mountain influence to country radio with the solo version of his RIAA-Gold certified track "Long Live Cowgirls," available on DSPs now and impacting country radio on Monday, Oct. 23.

Written by Munsick alongside Aby Gutierrez and Phil O'Donnell, "Long Live Cowgirls" was originally released as a duet alongside Cody Johnson in 2022, painting a vivid and authentic picture of cowgirls that resonated with fans to the tune of over 110 million on-demand streams, the song's popularity driving it to become a No. 1 hit on SiriusXM The Highway.

Releasing it to country radio this fall, Munsick delivers the song for the first time as fans have heard it on the road, solo with plenty of fiddle and falsetto.

Reflecting on the journey it took to get here, Munsick shares, "Ten years ago, I set off on a mission to bring the west to the rest. Songs about cowboys, cowgirls, horses, cattle and the rugged ranch lifestyle were few and far between when I was kid listening to the radio back in Wyoming. Slowly but surely, the country music format has started to accept the western brand and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of that change.

"'Long Live Cowgirls' is more than just a song. It's an anthemic celebration of the generations of women that conquered the vigorous landscape of the west with passion and grace. The emotion I see and feel from the audience when we play this song live is a constant reminder of why I make music. It has a deeper impact than just three minutes of escapism... the message is one of longevity and prosperity. If that's not the heart of country music, I don't know what is."

Munsick released his full-length sophomore album White Buffalo earlier this year, earning accolades from Billboard, American Songwriter, People, MusicRow and more. Grammy.com remarked, "Munsick's ability to turn his Western upbringing into relatable sentiments is the epitome of what makes him special... his passion for his homeland - from the culture to the people - rings through in both the lyrics and the musicality."

Munsick performed his new single at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest and on all shows supporting Morgan Wallen on his One Night At A Time World Tour. His headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour is currently underway, featuring a rotating lineup of special guests including Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Jake Worthington and Chancey Williams.

Ian Munsick 2023 Summer + The Buffalo Roams Tour Dates:

Sept. 15 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center !

Sept. 16 - Helotes, TX - John T Floore's Country Store @&

Sept. 21 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Sept. 23 - Poplar Bluff, MO - Black River Coliseum @

Sept. 24 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music And Cultural Festival

Sept. 30 - Hempstead, TX - Waller County Fair

Oct. 1 - Minden, NV - TJ's Corral

Oct. 6 - Athens, GA - Athens Fairgrounds

Oct. 7 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo

Oct. 8 - Ennis, TX - Texas Motorplex

Nov. 1 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom #

Nov. 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom @

Nov. 8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount @

Nov. 10 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore @

Nov. 11 - Boston, MA - House of Blues @

Nov. 16 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Nov. 17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom ^

Nov. 18 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center @

Nov. 24 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's @

Nov. 25 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal @

Dec. 9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan

Dec. 14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Dec. 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Dec. 16 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

^ Randall King

# Triston Marez

& Catie Offerman

@ Chancey Williams

! Jake Worthington

