Ian Munsick Delivers 'White Buffalo: Introduce You To God'

(EBM) Wyoming native Ian Munsick spread the Rocky Mountain gospel with his sophomore album White Buffalo through spiritual lyrics celebrating the wild landscape of the West. Now, Munsick is passing the torch to the next generation, intertwining his lessons of faith to his son, accompanied by a strong connection with the outdoors, on the deluxe version, White Buffalo: Introduce You To God, out now.

Timed to the one-year anniversary of White Buffalo, Introduce You To God is produced by Munsick and Jeremy Spillman and features five new songs, including the title track, which invites his son and listeners to join him as he introduces them to God through His greatest creation: nature. It's this interconnection between his longing for the land and its inspiration on his lyrics that left The New Yorker proclaiming in a recent feature, "Ian Munsick puts the western back in country."

"It's hard to believe my sophomore album White Buffalo is already a year old! In honor of the anniversary, we're releasing MORE MUSIC on the Deluxe edition, White Buffalo - Introduce You to God," shares Munsick. "After releasing the original version of the album, I continued writing songs that thematically fit with the project, so we decided to give you five more. I couldn't be more proud of what this album represents and I think the Deluxe version will only amplify that feeling. April 5th... day of the west!"

Munsick's release of White Buffalo last year earned accolades from Billboard, American Songwriter, People and MusicRow with Grammy.com remarking, "Munsick's ability to turn his Western upbringing into relatable sentiments is the epitome of what makes him special... his passion for his homeland - from the culture to the people - rings through in both the lyrics and the musicality."

Munsick's Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour is currently underway with upcoming shows in Little Rock, Ark.; Katy, Texas; Athens, Ga. and more. His headlining run continues through early summer, including a sold-out date at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 5. This summer Munsick will also join CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson as direct support on her Country's Cool Again Tour.

WHITE BUFFALO: INTRODUCE YOU TO GOD TRACK LISTING

1. Introduce You to God (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde)

2. Yippie-I-A (Ian Munsick, Phil O'Donnell, Carlton Anderson)

3. Heartbreak King (Ian Munsick, Josh Thompson, Jeff Middleton)

4. Seven Sisters (Ian Munsick, Charlie Worsham, Jeremy Spillman)

5. Boots, Buckles & Bolos (Ian Munsick, Phil O'Donnell, Aby Gutierrez)

6. From The Horse's Mouth (Ian Munsick, David Ryan Harris, Dave Villa)

7. Arrowhead (Ian Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Cary Barlowe)

8. River Run (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver)

9. Ranch Hand (Ian Munsick, Jeff Hyde, Jeremy Spillman)

10. Neon Brightside (Ian Munsick, Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander)

11. Long Live Cowgirls (with Cody Johnson) (Ian Munsick, Aby Gutierrez, Phil O'Donnell)

12. Barn Burner (Ian Munsick, Driver Williams, Jeremy Spillman)

13. Dig (Ian Munsick, Dave Villa, Jessi Alexander)

14. More Than Me (Ian Munsick, Carlton Anderson, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)

15. Little Man (Ian Munsick, Adam James, Ben Simonetti)

16. White Buffalo (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Randy Montana)

17. Bluegrass (Ian Munsick, Josh Thompson)

18. Cowsh*t In The Morning (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Luke Laird)

19. Field Of Dreams (feat. Vince Gill) (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Vince Gill)

20. Blazin' (Ian Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller)

21. Missin' Her Play (Ian Munsick, Jamie Paulin, Randy Montana)

22. Horses & Weed (Ian Munsick, Josh Thompson)

23. Indian Paintbrush (Ian Munsick, Marty Stuart, Jeremy Spillman)

