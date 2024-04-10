Ian Munsick Announces The Country & WESTern Tour

(EBM) Wyoming native Ian Munsick has built a staunch fan base across the United States, touring coast to coast and proudly bringing the West to the rest with his sawing fiddle and sky high voice. Now, the Warner Music Nashville recording artist is returning to his roots due to fan demand, announcing his nine-show The Country & WESTern Tour this fall.

Running from Sept. 6 - Oct. 5, 2024, The Country & WESTern Tour will feature a rotating lineup of guests including Shane Smith & the Saints, Randy Rogers Band, Bryan Martin, Ole 60, Zandi Holup, Ryan Charles and The Song Swap (comprised of Jenna LaMaster, Faren Rachels and Kasey Tyndall). Honing in on the Rocky Mountain region that fostered Munsick's budding career, the tour will make stops in Bozeman, Montana.; Grand Junction, Colorado; Casper, Wyoming and more.

"We're coming home!!! I am fully aware that the majority of our shows are East of the Rockies, that's why we are dedicating The Country & WESTern Tour to the folks that have been here from day one!," Munsick proclaims proudly. "This tour is absolutely stacked with talent and we're bringing it back to where it all started... THE WEST. These will be our biggest and best shows yet and I cannot wait to show you what we've built over the last few years. Get your tickets before it's too late!"

The tour is sponsored by Boot Barn, the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation. Boot Barn named Ian Munsick a brand ambassador under Boot Barn Live, their newly launched program celebrating country artists with meaningful ties to the West. Munsick joins additional acclaimed country artists who are leading Boot Barn's deepening engagement within the world of country music.

Munsick's Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour is currently underway with upcoming shows in Georgetown, Texas; Wichita, Kansas and more. His headlining run continues through early summer, including a sold-out date at the majestic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 5. This summer Munsick will also join CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson as direct support on her Country's Cool Again Tour.

Munsick recently released the deluxe version of his sophomore album titled White Buffalo: Introduce You To God. Timed to the one-year anniversary of White Buffalo, Introduce You To God is produced by Munsick and Jeremy Spillman and features five new songs, including the title track, which invites his son and listeners to join him as he introduces them to God through His greatest creation: nature. It's this interconnection between his longing for the land and its inspiration on his lyrics that left The New Yorker proclaiming in a recent feature, "Ian Munsick puts the western back in country."

For his full tour schedule and to follow along with updates, visit IanMunsick.com or follow @IanMunsick across social media.

The Country & WESTern Tour Dates:

Sept. 6 // Bozeman, MT // Brick Breeden Fieldhouse * !

Sept. 7 // Libby, MT // Happys Inn @

Sept. 10 // Everett, WA // Angel of the Winds Arena * !

Sept. 21 // Redding, CA // Redding Civic Auditorium

Sept. 26 // Grand Junction, CO // Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park # $

Sept. 28 // Rio Rancho, NM // Rio Rancho Events Center ! # $

Oct. 1 // Idaho Falls, ID // Mountain America Center ! # $

Oct. 2 // Nampa, ID // Ford Idaho Center ! # $

Oct. 5 // Casper, WY // Ford Wyoming Center % ^

@ Ryan Charles

^ Zandi Holup

! Bryan Martin

# Ole 60

* Randy Rogers Band

% Shane Smith and the Saints

$ The Song Swap (Jenna LaMaster, Faren Rachels and Kasey Tyndall)

Ian Munsick Boots, Buckles & Bolos 2024 Spring Tour Dates:

Apr 12 // Winterville, GA // Athens Fairgrounds ^

Apr 13 // St Petersburg, FL // Jannus Live +

Apr 20 // Georgetown, TX // San Gabriel Park ^

Apr 26 // Phenix City, AL // Phenix City Amphitheater +

Apr 27 // Winston-Salem, NC // LJVM Coliseum

May 17 // Wichita, KS // WAVE } :

May 18 // La Vista, NE // The Astro Theater & Amphitheater } :

Jun 5 // Morrison, CO // Red Rocks Amphitheatre ! @

Jun 7 // Deadwood, SD // Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ? ~

Jun 8 // Deadwood, SD // Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center > <

^ Fair/Festival

: Ben Chapman

> William Clark Green

< Tyler Halverson

+ Meghan Patrick

~ The Munsick Boys

@ The War And Treaty

} Treaty Oak Revival

! Chancey Williams

Related Stories

Ian Munsick Delivers 'White Buffalo: Introduce You To God'

Ian Munsick Delivers 'Long Live Cowgirls'

Ian Munsick Streams Western Wedding EP

Ian Munsick Shares Stripped-Down Tracks from 'White Buffalo'

News > Ian Munsick