Ian Munsick Launches New Chapter With 'Cheyenne'

(EBM) Wyoming native Ian Munsick is ushering in a new chapter of music with his latest release, "Cheyenne," a haunting love song penned and produced by Munsick and Jeremy Spillman, available now.
"'Cheyenne' marks the beginning of the next chapter of my musical story," Munsick shares. "It's been over a year since the release of my last album White Buffalo, and through that project I've been led to where I am today."
"Cheyenne" is another example of Munsick's vow to "bring the west to the rest" and a further reinforcement of his reputation, as opined by HITS Daily Double and The New Yorker alike, for putting the "western back in country." An ode to his home state and its renowned rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days - held each July - "Cheyenne" paints a portrait of a fleeting love between a man grounded in his roots and a woman as untethered as the rodeo itself.
In July I'm her man
But August is something we dance around
She'll ride in Cheyenne
And then she'll ride on out
Cuz nobody stays in Cheyenne
Cept a few broke downs
and her damned ole rodeo clown
"They say great artists reinvent themselves and that's always my number one goal with every new project. You will always hear what inspires me creatively: family, faith, and the west. But sonically, this new music will hit different," Munsick promises. "'Cheyenne' is the cornerstone of what you can expect from me as we embark on this next voyage into the western world through my eyes and ears. I hope you enjoy the ride."
Munsick recently concluded his sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre headlining debut alongside friends and family on June 5. After stampeding through his 24 song set filled with surprise moments, Munsick's family expanded by the end of the night when The Crow Tribe joined him on-stage, officially adopting him as part of their tribe.
This Fall, Munsick will return to the Rocky Mountain region with his Country & WESTern Tour presented by Boot Barn, with nine shows throughout the west. Munsick is currently headlining his Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour, and can be seen on select dates of Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour this summer.
