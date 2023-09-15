Killer Mike Doing Livestream To Celebrate Michael Deluxe Release

(Biz 3) Killer Mike has just released the definitive version of his acclaimed 2023 album MICHAEL DELUXE on 2xLP vinyl, CD, and digital. The album - now expanded to 17 tracks on the physical editions and 18 tracks digitally - arrives alongside a video for the new song "YES". The album details were announced last week with the release of "Maynard Vignette," a huge multi-generational Atlanta anthem with features from T.I., JID, and Jacquees, with Mike explaining that "MICHAEL was originally longer and now we're starting to release the rest of it. These songs are some of my favorites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital."

This Sunday Mike will host a Record Store Revival at Rough Trade NYC at 4pm, an in-conversation event moderated by Carrie Colliton (Co-President of Record Store Day) followed by an album signing event for fans in attendance. The conversation from the event will also livestream via his and Rough Trade's YouTube + META platforms, so that his fans around the world can join.

MICHAEL was executive produced by No ID and released via Loma Vista Recordings, with a roster of features spanning multiple eras of rap, including Andre 3000, Future, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 6LACK, EL-P, Blxst, Eryn Allen Kane, and more. The album has been heralded as "a complex portrait of Southern Black masculinity" for its holistic portrayal of Michael's come up in Atlanta - from his inauspicious start being raised by his Grandmother, to his plainspoken and empathetic detailing of his teenage girlfriend's unwanted pregnancy, to his years selling drugs to folks with whom he felt a deep human connection, to aspiring to and achieving rap stardom in the face of his own self-doubts. Since its release and subsequent touring Mike has interfaced with countless fans, from Nashville's Ryman Auditorium to New York's Apollo Theatre to Chicago's Pitchfork Festival, to the Clive Davis Theater in the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, who have been deeply moved and enriched by his relatable working class story of perseverance, responsibility, and community.

Mike and the album have been a cultural fixture throughout the year, with accolades including two BET Awards nominations for "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" (in the IMPACT TRACK and SWEET 16 FEATURED VERSE categories) as well as features and nods from New York Times, Billboard, Esquire, The Breakfast Club, Sway in the Morning, Vulture, SPIN, Idea Generation, and many, many more.

