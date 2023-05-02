Killer Mike Announces The High & Holy Tour

(Biz3) Killer Mike has just announced a 19-date US tour in support of his forthcoming solo album MICHAEL (out June 16 via Loma Vista) - his first major solo outing since touring in support of his 2012 album R.A.P Music.

Billed as Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival, the High & Holy Tour kicks off July 10 in Birmingham and makes its way across the US, including an appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival and a performance at New York City's iconic Apollo Theatre, before wrapping up August 5 in New Orleans, so on sale at 10am local time Friday, with a special fan presale on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of his new single "DON'T LET THE DEVIL (feat EL-P & thankugoodsir)," which, contextualized alongside other recent singles "RUN (ft. Young Thug)" and "TALK'N THAT SH*T!," previews the scope of MICHAEL, a holistic introduction to the totality of Michael Render, a lifelong rap fiend seeped in the sounds of multiple eras of southern rap flows, Sunday church service, and barbershop discourse.

Mike hinted at the live presentation for the tour at SXSW, where he turned in a spirited and intimate career-spanning show at Stubb's flanked by a choir (aka The Midnight Revival) and DJ, previewing several new songs that are anticipated to appear on the album. The High & Holy Tour will feature performances comprising the full album in addition to classic hits from R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more.

MON 7/10 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn

TUE 7/11 - CHARLESTON, SC - Charleston Music Hall

THU 7/13 - ATLANTA, GA - Tabernacle

FRI 7/14 - NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman Auditorium

SAT 7/15 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Underground

MON 7/17 - NORFOLK, VA - The NorVa

TUE 7/18 - WASHINGTON DC - Lincoln Theatre

THU 7/20 - NEW YORK, NY - The Apollo

FRI 7/21 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

SUN 7/23 - CHICAGO, IL - Pitchfork Festival

MON 7/24 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

THU 7/27 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox

FRI 7/28 - PORTLAND, OR - Crystal Ballroom

SAT 7/29 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Fillmore

MON 7/31 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

TUE 8/1 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren

THU 8/3 - HOUSTON, TX - House of Blues

FRI 8/4 - DALLAS, TX - House of Blues

SAT 8/5 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

