Killer Mike Teams With Robert Glasper For 'Motherless'

(Biz3) Killer Mike has teamed with acclaimed Grammy-winning musician Robert Glasper for a bold, soul-baring piano and vocal version of "MOTHERLESS," the emotional core of Mike's most recent solo album MICHAEL as a living tribute to their departed mothers Druzella Denise Clonts (aka OG Mama Niecy) and Kim Yvette Glasper. "MOTHERLESS," Mike's most vulnerable work to date, was written as an homage to the foundational impact Mama Niecy and Mike's grandmother had on his character and perspective and as a somber reflection on how deeply their loss impacted his life. Glasper, who lost his mother 20 years ago, was so moved by the album version that he teamed with Mike in Los Angeles over the Summer to help craft a new version that strips away No I.D.'s production, baring its emotional resonance in an intimate arrangement of just Mike's voice, Glasper's piano, and Eryn Allen Kane's stirring vocals.

The song is now available on all streaming services, as well as in this video which documents the trio's cathartic performance in the studio. The new version of the song made its debut this past Friday, when the trio delivered an unyieldingly raw and tearful performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the show's first week on air since the end of its five month hiatus.

"Two years ago I was asked to get on 'Black Superhero' by Robert Glasper," states Mike. "The song was incredible and he'd go on to win a Grammy for the album. My only regret was that we weren't in the same room together when we made it. So when talks of him remixing 'MOTHERLESS' came up it was a no brainer, only this time we wanted to be in the studio together along with Eryn Allen Kane. Someone was smart enough to have cameras there capturing us making this tribute to my mother, Druzella Denise Clonts aka OG Mama Niecy and Rob's mother, Kim Yvette Glasper. Performing this song is never easy- I wept every night on tour. The outpouring of emotions has been part of healing. To all those who belong to the Motherless club I pray this helps and to all those who are lucky enough to have their mothers- call them!"

"MOTHERLESS (Robert Glasper Rendition Ft. Eryn Allen Kane)" arrives in the wake of MICHAEL's first physical release and the digital release of MICHAEL DELUXE. On physical release week the album went to #1 on the rap sales charts, propelled in part by videos for the new songs "YES" and "Maynard Vignette," the latter of which is a huge multi-generational Atlanta anthem with features from T.I., JID, and Jacquees. Meanwhile Mike has been traversing the US on Run The Jewels' 10 year anniversary tour, hosting Record Store Revival album signing events at independently-owned record shops along the route, including an event at Chicago's Shuga Records whose line wrapped around the block and an event at Rough Trade NYC that featured an in-conversation event moderated by Carrie Colliton (Co-President of Record Store Day). He also has Record Store Revivals planned at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach on Oct 16 and a huge blowout at DBS Sounds in Atlanta on Oct 20.

Mike is up for two BET Awards tonight for the MICHAEL track "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" (in the IMPACT TRACK and SWEET 16 FEATURED VERSE categories, joining a long list of accolades that includes nods and features from New York Times, Billboard, Esquire, BET, The Breakfast Club, Sway in the Morning, Vulture, SPIN, Idea Generation, and many, many more.

