Mother Mother Share 'To My Heart' Lyric Video

(Warner) Platinum certified alt-pop rockers Mother Mother announce the release of their new single "To My Heart," an uplifting track that takes listeners on an introspective journey that hearkens back to their early catalogue. Also announced today is an extensive 30-date tour of Europe including an appearance at London's prestigious Wembley Arena.
The tour and song launch comes in the wake of the band's recent triumphant festival performances to tens of thousands of fans, with stops at some of the world's most influential events; Reading and Leeds; Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil; Corona Capital in Mexico; Pukkelpop Belgium; Frequency Festival in Austria; and Lowlands in The Netherlands.
Of the new song, Ryan Guldemond, lead vocalist-guitarist-songwriter, says "'To My Heart' is a song about trekking through the treacherous internal landscape of one's stored bodily trauma to arrive home safely in the space of the heart. It's a theme that mirrors the old adage, 'The only way out is through.' We hold this concept dear and find ourselves returning to it often, as a means to become more whole ourselves and ideally to provide the listener with some support, should they find themselves on a similar, often rocky path back to an open heart. Musically, this feels very classic Mother Mother, with the acoustic guitar and trio harmonies guiding the way - a recurring aesthetic on the new album."
"To My Heart" follows fan favorite "Normalize," the first single from Mother Mother since 2022's universally acclaimed album INSIDE. "Normalize" arrived with an intense video directed by acclaimed horror director Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters, What Keeps You Alive). Last week the band released an alternate fan video of the track that collected clips from the band's global community of fanatics.
The slate of European headlining dates for winter of 2024 includes stops in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, France, Spain, Germany and more, and will see the band headlining to some of the largest European audiences in their career across the eight-week tour. A full list of dates is below, with more dates to be finalized soon
MOTHER MOTHER 2024 European Tour:
Sat Feb 17 Sheffield, UK O2 Academy
Sun Feb 18 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
Tue Feb 20 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom
Fri Feb 23 Dublin, IRE 3Olympia Theatre
Sun Feb 25 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall
Wed Feb 28 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds
Thur Feb 29 London, UK OVO, Wembley Arena
Sun Mar 03 Nottingham, UK Rock City
Mon Mar 04 Cardiff, UK Cardiff Students Union Great Hall
Tue Mar 05 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome
Thur Mar 07 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute
Sun Mar 10 Belgium, Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Tue Mar 12 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
Thur Mar 14 Paris, France L' Olympia
Sat Mar 16 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre
Sun Mar 17 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club
Tue Mar 19 Milan, Italy Fabrique
Wed Mar 20 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex
Fri Mar 22 Luxembourg Den Atelier
Sat Mar 23 Munich, Germany Tonhalle
Sun Mar 24 Prague, Czech Republic Forum Karlin
Tue Mar 26 Warsaw, Poland Stodola
Wed Mar 27 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle
Thur Mar 28 Hamburg, Germany Edel-optics.de Arena
Sat Mar 30 Cologne, Germany Palladium
Tue Apr 02 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega
Wed Apr 03 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene
Thur Apr 04 Stockholm, Sweden Fryhuset Arenan
Sat Apr 06 Helsinki, Finland House of Culture
The Flower Kings Deliver 'Mother Earth' Video
Grace Potter Shares 'Masterpiece'
Oceanica Releases 'Mother of Eyes' Video And Announces Album
The Hu Celebrate Deluxe Album Release With 'Mother Nature' Video
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour- Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? Live' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne- Corey Taylor- more
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour
Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' On The Greatest Live
Hyro The Hero To Rock Hometown To Celebrate Album Release
Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue
KillerStar, New Band Including David Bowie's Collaborators, Share Video
Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast
Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000