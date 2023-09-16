Mother Mother Share 'To My Heart' Lyric Video

(Warner) Platinum certified alt-pop rockers Mother Mother announce the release of their new single "To My Heart," an uplifting track that takes listeners on an introspective journey that hearkens back to their early catalogue. Also announced today is an extensive 30-date tour of Europe including an appearance at London's prestigious Wembley Arena.

The tour and song launch comes in the wake of the band's recent triumphant festival performances to tens of thousands of fans, with stops at some of the world's most influential events; Reading and Leeds; Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil; Corona Capital in Mexico; Pukkelpop Belgium; Frequency Festival in Austria; and Lowlands in The Netherlands.

Of the new song, Ryan Guldemond, lead vocalist-guitarist-songwriter, says "'To My Heart' is a song about trekking through the treacherous internal landscape of one's stored bodily trauma to arrive home safely in the space of the heart. It's a theme that mirrors the old adage, 'The only way out is through.' We hold this concept dear and find ourselves returning to it often, as a means to become more whole ourselves and ideally to provide the listener with some support, should they find themselves on a similar, often rocky path back to an open heart. Musically, this feels very classic Mother Mother, with the acoustic guitar and trio harmonies guiding the way - a recurring aesthetic on the new album."

"To My Heart" follows fan favorite "Normalize," the first single from Mother Mother since 2022's universally acclaimed album INSIDE. "Normalize" arrived with an intense video directed by acclaimed horror director Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters, What Keeps You Alive). Last week the band released an alternate fan video of the track that collected clips from the band's global community of fanatics.

The slate of European headlining dates for winter of 2024 includes stops in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, France, Spain, Germany and more, and will see the band headlining to some of the largest European audiences in their career across the eight-week tour. A full list of dates is below, with more dates to be finalized soon



MOTHER MOTHER 2024 European Tour:

Sat Feb 17 Sheffield, UK O2 Academy

Sun Feb 18 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tue Feb 20 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom

Fri Feb 23 Dublin, IRE 3Olympia Theatre

Sun Feb 25 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

Wed Feb 28 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

Thur Feb 29 London, UK OVO, Wembley Arena

Sun Mar 03 Nottingham, UK Rock City

Mon Mar 04 Cardiff, UK Cardiff Students Union Great Hall

Tue Mar 05 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome

Thur Mar 07 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

Sun Mar 10 Belgium, Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Tue Mar 12 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

Thur Mar 14 Paris, France L' Olympia

Sat Mar 16 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

Sun Mar 17 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club

Tue Mar 19 Milan, Italy Fabrique

Wed Mar 20 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex

Fri Mar 22 Luxembourg Den Atelier

Sat Mar 23 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

Sun Mar 24 Prague, Czech Republic Forum Karlin

Tue Mar 26 Warsaw, Poland Stodola

Wed Mar 27 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

Thur Mar 28 Hamburg, Germany Edel-optics.de Arena

Sat Mar 30 Cologne, Germany Palladium

Tue Apr 02 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Wed Apr 03 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

Thur Apr 04 Stockholm, Sweden Fryhuset Arenan

Sat Apr 06 Helsinki, Finland House of Culture

Related Stories

The Flower Kings Deliver 'Mother Earth' Video

Grace Potter Shares 'Masterpiece'

Oceanica Releases 'Mother of Eyes' Video And Announces Album

The Hu Celebrate Deluxe Album Release With 'Mother Nature' Video

More Mother Mother News