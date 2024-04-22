Mother Mother Announce U.S. Headline Tour

(Live Nation) Canada's biggest alt-rock export, Mother Mother, announced their fall headline tour across the U.S. in support of their latest album, Grief Chapter. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-date fall run kicks off on Thursday, September 12 in Spokane, WA at the Knitting Factory, with stops in Omaha, Madison, Cleveland, Nashville and more, before the band heads to Latin America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand to wrap up a massive year of touring. Winnetka Bowling League will join as support on the fall US dates.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 23 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 26 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

The band recently wrapped up their 31-date Europe tour with shows in London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Barcelona and more. The fall tour also follows Mother Mother's co-headline run with Cavetown, kicking off June 7 in Phoenix, featuring special guest Destroy Boys.

Grief Chapter marks a new era in the band's constantly evolving story, kickstarted by an organic groundswell of young, passionate fans who have all found community in the band's songs. Sonically, Grief Chapter's twelve songs are some of Mother Mother's most dynamic.

MOTHER MOTHER + CAVETOWN SPRING 2024 DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Fri Jun 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre +

Sat Jun 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch +

Sun Jun 09 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Sat Jun 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena +

Tue Jun 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live * +

Thu Jun 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

Sat Jun 22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom +

Sun Jun 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park +

Tue Jun 25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall +

Fri Jun 28 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater +

Sat Jun 29 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater +

Sun Jun 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy +

Tue Jul 02 - Washington DC - The Anthem +

Wed Jul 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann +

Fri Jul 05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

Sun Jul 07 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Tue Jul 09 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 +

Wed Jul 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 +

Fri Jul 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Sat Jul 13 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

MOTHER MOTHER FALL 2024 DATES - JUST ADDED:

Thu Sep 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^ *

Fri Sep 13 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^

Sat Sep 14 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma ^

Tue Sep 17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus ^

Wed Sep 18 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom ^

Fri Sep 20 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha ^

Sat Sep 21 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory ^

Sun Sep 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

Tue Sep 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre ^

Wed Sep 25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

Thu Sep 26 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall^ *

Sat Sep 28 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom ^

Mon Sep 30 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ^

Wed Oct 02 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^

Thu Oct 03 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^

Fri Oct 04 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^

* Non-Live Nation Date

+ With Detroy Boys

^ With Winnetka Bowling League

