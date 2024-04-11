Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'

Collective Soul have shared a lyric video for their brand new track "Mother's Love". The song is the first single from their forthcoming double album, "Here To Eternity", which will be released May 17th.

The band co-produced "Here To Eternity" with co-producer Shawn Grove at Elvis Presley's estate in Palm Springs, CA and they became the first artist aside from Elvis to ever record there.

"Mother's Love" features longtime Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray on slide guitar and he is just one of the special guests on the record including longtime Sheryl Crow bandleader Peter Stroud and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship fame.

Frontman Ed Roland explained how Ray came involved, "I happened to be walkin' down the street and I had met Brian Ray a couple of times. " saw him and was like, 'Brian, hey man. Why don't you come over and break bread?

"We're up at Elvis' house.'" The invite for a bite of grub turned into a session, of course. Roland added, "I'm gettin' pretty sneaky in my old age."

According to the announcement, Stepping inside the King's one-time California getaway, his influence seeped into the album-making process. Ed Roland and album co-producer Shawn Grove slept in the home for the duration of the sessions, which overlapped with the death of Presley's daughter Lisa Marie in early 2023.

"The sticky DNA, with Elvis being there," bassist Will Turpin said. "You can just tell it was his designs. All pink tiles. It's straight out of 1977. It was super cool just to be there and in the zone."

