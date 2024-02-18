Mother Mother 'Explode!' With New Video As Album Arrives

Canadian alt-rockers Mother Mother have released a music video for their track "Explode!" to celebrate the arrival of their brand new studio album, "Grief Chapter", which hit stores this past Friday (Feb 16th).

Frontman Ryan Guldemond had this to say about the track, "This song is about the desire to live so fully that one becomes overzealous and manic about it. There's a fear-based element within striving so hard: fear of death, fear of time running out, and fear of not doing enough. Thus, we end up doing too much and, in turn, getting tired, losing our ability to be present, and ultimately never finding peace."

The band will be promoting the "Grief Chapter" album by kicking off the 31-date European leg of their 2024 world tour that will include stops in London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Barcelona and more.

They will then team up with Cavetown for a massive North American co-headline tour this summer, with Destroy Boys supporting. The North American dates begin June 7 in Phoenix. More tour dates will be announced throughout the year, including stops in South America, Mexico and Australia.

EUROPE:

Feb 17 Sheffield, UK Network (SOLD OUT)

Feb 18 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Feb 20 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Feb 22 Dublin, IE 3Olympia Theatre

Feb 23 Dublin, IE 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Feb 25 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall Newcastle

Feb 28 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

Feb 29 London, UK Troxy

Mar 3 Nottingham, UK Rock City

Mar 4 Cardiff, UK Cardiff University Students Union (SOLD OUT)

Mar 5 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome

Mar 7 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

Mar 10 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

Mar 12 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

Mar 13 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

Mar 14 Paris, FR L'OLYMPIA

Mar 16 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

Mar 17 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz

Mar 19 Milan, IT Fabrique

Mar 20 Zürich, CH Komplex 457

Mar 22 Luxembourg City, LU den Atelier

Mar 23 Munich, DE TonHalle München (SOLD OUT)

Mar 24 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin

Mar 26 Warsaw, PL Klub Stodola (SOLD OUT)

Mar 27 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle

Mar 28 Hamburg, DE Grosse Freiheit

Mar 30 Cologne, DE Palladium

Apr 2 Copenhagen, DK VEGA

Apr 3 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)

Apr 4 Stockholm, SE Fryshuset

Apr 6 Helsinki, FI House of Culture

NORTH AMERICA:

June 7 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Torch

June 9 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 11 Berkeley, CA The Greek

June 14 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

June 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 16 Seattle, WA Seattle Zoo

June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live

June 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

June 23 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

June 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

June 28 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 29 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

June 30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

July 2 Washington, DC The Anthem

July 3 Philadelphia, PA Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 9 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

