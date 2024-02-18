Mother Mother 'Explode!' With New Video As Album Arrives

Canadian alt-rockers Mother Mother have released a music video for their track "Explode!" to celebrate the arrival of their brand new studio album, "Grief Chapter", which hit stores this past Friday (Feb 16th).
Frontman Ryan Guldemond had this to say about the track, "This song is about the desire to live so fully that one becomes overzealous and manic about it. There's a fear-based element within striving so hard: fear of death, fear of time running out, and fear of not doing enough. Thus, we end up doing too much and, in turn, getting tired, losing our ability to be present, and ultimately never finding peace."
The band will be promoting the "Grief Chapter" album by kicking off the 31-date European leg of their 2024 world tour that will include stops in London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Barcelona and more.
They will then team up with Cavetown for a massive North American co-headline tour this summer, with Destroy Boys supporting. The North American dates begin June 7 in Phoenix. More tour dates will be announced throughout the year, including stops in South America, Mexico and Australia.
EUROPE:
Feb 17 Sheffield, UK Network (SOLD OUT)
Feb 18 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Feb 20 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
Feb 22 Dublin, IE 3Olympia Theatre
Feb 23 Dublin, IE 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Feb 25 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall Newcastle
Feb 28 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds
Feb 29 London, UK Troxy
Mar 3 Nottingham, UK Rock City
Mar 4 Cardiff, UK Cardiff University Students Union (SOLD OUT)
Mar 5 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome
Mar 7 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham (SOLD OUT)
Mar 10 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique
Mar 12 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
Mar 13 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
Mar 14 Paris, FR L'OLYMPIA
Mar 16 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre
Mar 17 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz
Mar 19 Milan, IT Fabrique
Mar 20 Zürich, CH Komplex 457
Mar 22 Luxembourg City, LU den Atelier
Mar 23 Munich, DE TonHalle München (SOLD OUT)
Mar 24 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin
Mar 26 Warsaw, PL Klub Stodola (SOLD OUT)
Mar 27 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle
Mar 28 Hamburg, DE Grosse Freiheit
Mar 30 Cologne, DE Palladium
Apr 2 Copenhagen, DK VEGA
Apr 3 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)
Apr 4 Stockholm, SE Fryshuset
Apr 6 Helsinki, FI House of Culture
NORTH AMERICA:
June 7 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Torch
June 9 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park
June 11 Berkeley, CA The Greek
June 14 Troutdale, OR Edgefield
June 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
June 16 Seattle, WA Seattle Zoo
June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live
June 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
June 23 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
June 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
June 28 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater
June 29 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
June 30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
July 2 Washington, DC The Anthem
July 3 Philadelphia, PA Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann
July 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
July 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 9 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 10 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
