Parker McCollum Added As Headliner Of Gulf Coast Jam

(CE) The opening night of the 12th Annual Gulf Coast Jam will see the award-winning Parker McCollum hit the stage on Thursday, May 30, 2024. As the fourth and final headliner on the Country On The Coast festival stage, he will join Jelly Roll (May 31), Cody Johnson (June 1) and Morgan Wallen (June 2) and the fifth headliner, the beautiful white sandy beaches of Panama City Beach. The full lineup for the event Billboard listed as one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals" will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Parker has exploded onto the scene with hit music, sold out shows and incredible industry recognition," said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "Our Jammers will be in for a real treat when he hits the stage on night one next year."

This year's Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam drew an astounding 30,000 fans from all 50 states and 13 foreign countries to the Florida Panhandle and stunning beaches of Panama City Beach.

Only four-day General Admission and College passes remain for 2024. Skyboxes, Hospitality Suites, Caymus Vineyards VIP Pit, Super VIP, Side Stage, Military, and First Responder passes, Platinum Parking and General Parking are all sold out.

"We have never had so few passes available this far ahead of the festival," added Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "With the announcement of Parker McCollum, we anticipate an even earlier sellout than this year. We encourage our Jammers to purchase their passes and secure lodging as quickly as possible."

Related Stories

BMI Hosts Parker McCollum's First-Ever No. 1 Party

Parker McCollum Announces Winter Tour Dates

Parker McCollum Celebrating Album Release With 'Burn It Down' Video Premiere

Parker McCollum Hosts Never Enough Album Release Party

More Parker McCollum News