Randall King Shares 'Burns Like Her' Lyric Video

(EBM) As Randall King readied a new release this week, he was a long way from Amarillo, Texas - the closest big city for the Hereford native. Following shows in Gstaad, Glasgow, Manchester and London, the "You In A Honky Tonk," and "Hey Cowgirl" singer takes the stage in a few hours for his first-ever show in Cologne, Germany, on the tailend of a run spanning two weeks in Europe, complete with sellouts and plenty of schlager.

Sharing his excitement on the release of "Burns Like Her" and his tour underway, the man who'll play over 200 shows this year alone shares, "Got another new one y'all! Gotta say this one is different in a great way. Had a lot of fun with my co-producer puttin that edge on this one! Got the steel burnin just like her & the drank.

"Country music is the people's music, and taking it to the people wherever they are is what makes this so much fun. Whenever we've got a new song, we play it for them first, and 'Burns Like Her' tipped her hat early as one we needed to get out sooner-rather-than-later."

Written by Adam James, Greylan James and Mikey Reaves, "Burns Like Her" depicts the irresistible sensation of wanting someone so much it hurts, and is the latest release off his highly-anticipated upcoming 2024 album.

She's a night in California

She's a cigarette and I'm the vinyl seat

She's blacktop in Arizona

And I'm hitchhiking at high noon on bare feet

"For a kid that grew up singing the late, great Keith Whitley's 'Living Like There's No Tomorrow,' if I'm gonna sing about pain then the lyrics gotta put you right there with me. It's everything I love about Country music: storytelling, visuals, a two-stepping tempo with an intro that invites you to come on in, regardless of the burn.

"For fans of ours who've cried on 'Around Forever,' or sat in a smoky bar and recognized themselves in 'Mirror, Mirror,' 'Burns Like Her' is for you."

See King at Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 8 and Oct. 15), or visit RandallKingMusic.com for full tour details.

Randall King's Remaining 2023 Performances:

Sept. 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

Sept. 18 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

Sept. 19 - Stuttgart, Germany - Studio, Im Wizemann

Sept. 21 - Vaduz, Liechtenstein - Rheinpark Stadion

Sept. 23 - Vaduz, Liechtenstein - Rheinpark Stadion

Sept. 29 - Pasadena, TX - Pasadena Livestock Show And Rodeo

Sept. 30 - Durant, OK - Bubba's Brewhouse

Oct. 5 - Stephenville, TX - Twisted J Live

Oct. 6 - College Station, TX - Hurricane Harry's

Oct. 7 - Nacogdoches, TX - Banita Creek Hall

Oct. 8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL)

Oct. 12 - Waco, TX - Extraco Events Center

Oct. 13 - Conroe, TX - Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival

Oct. 14 - Sonora, TX - JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa

Oct. 15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL)

Oct. 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House

Nov. 2 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Nov. 11 - Luckenbach, TX - Luckenbach Texas

Nov. 16 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

Nov. 18 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Nov. 30 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Dec. 1 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Dec. 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

