Randall King Ushers In His Neon Era With 'Green Eyes Blue'

(EBM) Randall King's music is bound to keep people "two-stepping on the dance floor" as noted by CMT, and with his latest release, "Green Eyes Blue," the Texas native continues to do just that. Ushering in what can only be described as his "neon era of country music"- with tunes that are best enjoyed while swaying under the neon haze at a local honky tonk - "Green Eyes Blue," written by King and Randy Montana, finds him in awe with the taming of his once wild heart.

Debuting the song for the first time from the Grand Ole Opry stage last week (March 15) during his second Opry appearance - exactly one year after making his debut in 2022 - made its meaning even more special. The song finds King acknowledging his wayward past while displaying a vulnerable side and sense of astonishment with the power of the love which saved him:

I was running around all over town

Fences couldn't keep me in

All my buddies said I'd be lucky

If I could outrun my sins

It's like I was saved from the hell I raised

When my gaze locked on you

Said I'd hate to make

Those green eyes blue

"I wrote this a couple years back with Randy Montana about this great green eyed girl I know," shares King. "It's about being a better man and leaving your wild ways behind to not hurt the one you love."

Fresh off a performance at London's celebrated C2C Festival, King recently announced he will continue his international trek this fall with the addition of new European tour dates. Known for his road warrior diet of over 150 dates each year touring across the United States, the hustling King will carry the fall leg of his tour through seven new cities in 2023, with stops in London, Manchester and Glasgow in the U.K. and Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne in Germany.

Visit randallking.com to find a show close to you and see King under the neon for yourself.

Randall King 2023 Tour Dates:

March 24 Terrell, TX Silver Saloon

March 25 Montgomery, TX Montgomery Music & Mudbugs Festival

March 30 Paris, TX Love Civic Center

March 31 Helotes, TX John T. Floore's Country Store

April 1 Waco, TX The Backyard Bar Stage Grill

April 7 Saint Jo, TX Red River Station BBQ

April 8 Amarillo, TX Starlight Ranch

April 13 Albuquerque, NM Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon

April 14 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center

April 15 Florence, AZ Country Thunder Arizona

April 21 Stillwater, OK Tumbleweed Dance Hall & Concert Arena

April 22 Llano, TX Robinson Park

April 27 Columbus, OH Bluestone

April 28 Chicago, IL Joe's On Weed Street

April 29 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon

May 12 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club

May 13 Houston, TX Goode Company Armadillo Palace

May 19 Silsbee, TX Honky Tonk Texas

May 20 Belton, TX Schoepf's Backyard

May 27 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

May 28 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

June 22 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam Colorado Music Festival

July 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 7 New Salem, ND Morton County Fairgrounds

July 8 Sioux Falls, SD The District

July 15 Littlefeld, TX Littlefeld AG & Community Center

July 29 Cardwell, MT Headwaters Country Jam

Aug. 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sept. 11 Glasgow, UK Oran Mor

Sept. 12 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute

Sept. 13 London, UK Bush Hall

Sept. 15 Cologne, Germany Helios 37

Sept. 17 Hamburg, Germany Häkken

Sept. 18 Berlin, Germany Maschinenhaus

Sept. 19 Munich, Germany Backstage Club

