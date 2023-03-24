Randall King Ushers In His Neon Era With 'Green Eyes Blue'

(EBM) Randall King's music is bound to keep people "two-stepping on the dance floor" as noted by CMT, and with his latest release, "Green Eyes Blue," the Texas native continues to do just that. Ushering in what can only be described as his "neon era of country music"- with tunes that are best enjoyed while swaying under the neon haze at a local honky tonk - "Green Eyes Blue," written by King and Randy Montana, finds him in awe with the taming of his once wild heart.
Debuting the song for the first time from the Grand Ole Opry stage last week (March 15) during his second Opry appearance - exactly one year after making his debut in 2022 - made its meaning even more special. The song finds King acknowledging his wayward past while displaying a vulnerable side and sense of astonishment with the power of the love which saved him:
I was running around all over town
Fences couldn't keep me in
All my buddies said I'd be lucky
If I could outrun my sins
It's like I was saved from the hell I raised
When my gaze locked on you
Said I'd hate to make
Those green eyes blue
"I wrote this a couple years back with Randy Montana about this great green eyed girl I know," shares King. "It's about being a better man and leaving your wild ways behind to not hurt the one you love."
Fresh off a performance at London's celebrated C2C Festival, King recently announced he will continue his international trek this fall with the addition of new European tour dates. Known for his road warrior diet of over 150 dates each year touring across the United States, the hustling King will carry the fall leg of his tour through seven new cities in 2023, with stops in London, Manchester and Glasgow in the U.K. and Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne in Germany.
Visit randallking.com to find a show close to you and see King under the neon for yourself.
Randall King 2023 Tour Dates:
March 24 Terrell, TX Silver Saloon
March 25 Montgomery, TX Montgomery Music & Mudbugs Festival
March 30 Paris, TX Love Civic Center
March 31 Helotes, TX John T. Floore's Country Store
April 1 Waco, TX The Backyard Bar Stage Grill
April 7 Saint Jo, TX Red River Station BBQ
April 8 Amarillo, TX Starlight Ranch
April 13 Albuquerque, NM Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon
April 14 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center
April 15 Florence, AZ Country Thunder Arizona
April 21 Stillwater, OK Tumbleweed Dance Hall & Concert Arena
April 22 Llano, TX Robinson Park
April 27 Columbus, OH Bluestone
April 28 Chicago, IL Joe's On Weed Street
April 29 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon
May 12 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
May 13 Houston, TX Goode Company Armadillo Palace
May 19 Silsbee, TX Honky Tonk Texas
May 20 Belton, TX Schoepf's Backyard
May 27 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
May 28 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
June 22 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam Colorado Music Festival
July 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 7 New Salem, ND Morton County Fairgrounds
July 8 Sioux Falls, SD The District
July 15 Littlefeld, TX Littlefeld AG & Community Center
July 29 Cardwell, MT Headwaters Country Jam
Aug. 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
Sept. 11 Glasgow, UK Oran Mor
Sept. 12 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute
Sept. 13 London, UK Bush Hall
Sept. 15 Cologne, Germany Helios 37
Sept. 17 Hamburg, Germany Häkken
Sept. 18 Berlin, Germany Maschinenhaus
Sept. 19 Munich, Germany Backstage Club
