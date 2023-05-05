Randall King Releases 'When My Baby's In Boots'

(EBM) With a healthy dose of charm and twang, Hereford, Texas native Randall King adds a boot stompin' honky tonk tune to his set list with his new "When My Baby's In Boots," available everywhere now on Warner Music Nashville. Detailing the irresistible toe-tapping power a pair of Luccheses have on his girl, King tees up a song best enjoyed under the neon lights on a night out on the town.
"Here it is y'all! Ain't no tellin what happens, "When my baby's in boots!" shares King. "When My Baby's In Boots" is a continuation of King's neon era, ushered in by his latest release "Green Eyes Blue" and viral fan favorite "You In A Honky Tonk," the latter of which was featured on his major label debut album Shot Glass. Paying homage to the influencers of his neotraditional sound, the crooning "Green Eyes Blue" landed critical appraise, with Billboard stating "it's the honeyed, distinctive timbre of his voice and the vitality in his songs that hoist his staunchly traditional sound above the plethora of recently released, '90s country-tinged songs."
Set to perform on May 9 as part of the Academy of Country Music's "ACM Country Kickoff At The Star" in Frisco, Texas preceding the 58th ACM Awards on Thursday, May 11 on Amazon Prime, King recently announced he will continue his international trek this fall with nine European tour dates. Already known for his road warrior diet of over 150 dates each year touring across the United States, the hustling King recently announced the continuation of his trek into the winter as direct support on select dates of Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.
Randall King 2023 Performances:
May 9 Frisco, TX ACM Country Kickoff At The Star
May 12 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
May 13 Houston, TX Goode Company Armadillo Palace
May 19 Silsbee, TX Honky Tonk Texas
May 18 McKinney, TX Hank's Texas Grill
May 20 Belton, TX Schoepf's Backyard
May 26 Graford, TX P.K. Ice House
May 27 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
May 28 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
May 31 Santa Maria, CA The Santa Maria Elks Unocal Events Center
June 2 Concan, TX House Pasture Cattle Co
June 3 Concan, TX House Pasture Cattle Co
June 17 Emporia, KS Washunga Days (Council Grove, KS)
June 22 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam Colorado Music Festival
June 23 North Platte, NE Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds
June 30 Casper, WY The Gaslight Social
July 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 6 Deadwood, SD Deadwood Mountain Grand
July 7 New Salem, ND Morton County Fairgrounds
July 8 Sioux Falls, SD The District
July 13 Sherman, TX Oliver Dewey Mayor Gazebo
July 14 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
July 15 Littlefeld, TX Littlefeld AG & Community Center
July 20 Midland, TX The Tailgate
July 21 Wichita Falls, TX Kay Yeager Coliseum
July 22 Ruidoso Downs, NM Ruidoso Downs Racetrack & Casino
July 28 Tooele, UT Deseret Peak Complex
July 29 Cardwell, MT Headwaters Country Jam
Aug. 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
Aug. 18 Nashville, TN Nashville Palace
Aug. 19 Nashville, TN Nashville Palace
Aug. 26 Amarillo, TX Hodgetown Stadium
Sept. 8 Gstaad, Switzerland Festivalzelt
Sept. 9 Gstaad, Switzerland Festivalzelt
Sept. 11 Glasgow, UK Oran Mor
Sept. 12 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute
Sept. 13 London, UK Bush Hall
Sept. 15 Cologne, Germany Helios 37
Sept. 17 Hamburg, Germany Häkken
Sept. 18 Berlin, Germany Maschinenhaus
Sept. 19 Munich, Germany Backstage Club
Nov. 2 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
Nov. 18 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
Nov. 30 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena
Dec. 1 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Dec. 2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
