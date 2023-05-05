Randall King Releases 'When My Baby's In Boots'

(EBM) With a healthy dose of charm and twang, Hereford, Texas native Randall King adds a boot stompin' honky tonk tune to his set list with his new "When My Baby's In Boots," available everywhere now on Warner Music Nashville. Detailing the irresistible toe-tapping power a pair of Luccheses have on his girl, King tees up a song best enjoyed under the neon lights on a night out on the town.

"Here it is y'all! Ain't no tellin what happens, "When my baby's in boots!" shares King. "When My Baby's In Boots" is a continuation of King's neon era, ushered in by his latest release "Green Eyes Blue" and viral fan favorite "You In A Honky Tonk," the latter of which was featured on his major label debut album Shot Glass. Paying homage to the influencers of his neotraditional sound, the crooning "Green Eyes Blue" landed critical appraise, with Billboard stating "it's the honeyed, distinctive timbre of his voice and the vitality in his songs that hoist his staunchly traditional sound above the plethora of recently released, '90s country-tinged songs."

Set to perform on May 9 as part of the Academy of Country Music's "ACM Country Kickoff At The Star" in Frisco, Texas preceding the 58th ACM Awards on Thursday, May 11 on Amazon Prime, King recently announced he will continue his international trek this fall with nine European tour dates. Already known for his road warrior diet of over 150 dates each year touring across the United States, the hustling King recently announced the continuation of his trek into the winter as direct support on select dates of Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.

Randall King 2023 Performances:

May 9 Frisco, TX ACM Country Kickoff At The Star

May 12 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club

May 13 Houston, TX Goode Company Armadillo Palace

May 19 Silsbee, TX Honky Tonk Texas

May 18 McKinney, TX Hank's Texas Grill

May 20 Belton, TX Schoepf's Backyard

May 26 Graford, TX P.K. Ice House

May 27 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

May 28 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

May 31 Santa Maria, CA The Santa Maria Elks Unocal Events Center

June 2 Concan, TX House Pasture Cattle Co

June 3 Concan, TX House Pasture Cattle Co

June 17 Emporia, KS Washunga Days (Council Grove, KS)

June 22 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam Colorado Music Festival

June 23 North Platte, NE Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds

June 30 Casper, WY The Gaslight Social

July 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 6 Deadwood, SD Deadwood Mountain Grand

July 7 New Salem, ND Morton County Fairgrounds

July 8 Sioux Falls, SD The District

July 13 Sherman, TX Oliver Dewey Mayor Gazebo

July 14 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas

July 15 Littlefeld, TX Littlefeld AG & Community Center

July 20 Midland, TX The Tailgate

July 21 Wichita Falls, TX Kay Yeager Coliseum

July 22 Ruidoso Downs, NM Ruidoso Downs Racetrack & Casino

July 28 Tooele, UT Deseret Peak Complex

July 29 Cardwell, MT Headwaters Country Jam

Aug. 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Aug. 18 Nashville, TN Nashville Palace

Aug. 19 Nashville, TN Nashville Palace

Aug. 26 Amarillo, TX Hodgetown Stadium

Sept. 8 Gstaad, Switzerland Festivalzelt

Sept. 9 Gstaad, Switzerland Festivalzelt

Sept. 11 Glasgow, UK Oran Mor

Sept. 12 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute

Sept. 13 London, UK Bush Hall

Sept. 15 Cologne, Germany Helios 37

Sept. 17 Hamburg, Germany Häkken

Sept. 18 Berlin, Germany Maschinenhaus

Sept. 19 Munich, Germany Backstage Club

Nov. 2 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

Nov. 18 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

Nov. 30 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena

Dec. 1 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Dec. 2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

