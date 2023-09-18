Carrie Underwood Takes Over TODAY Show

(fcc) In case you missed it, Carrie Underwood took over NBC's TODAY with live performances on September 14, to celebrate her Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) release on September 22. Carrie thrilled the audience on the Plaza, filled with fans from across the country, with performances of a mix of classic hits and tracks from the new album.
Carrie and the TODAY anchors also announced a donation to Tunnel To Towers of over $420,000 raised by her fans who her recent 43-city arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. Representing $1 from each ticket sold on the tour, the donation will go directly towards supporting America's heroes and their families.
Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good," by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Watch a performance from the TODAY Show below and see them all here.
