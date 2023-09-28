Sammy Hagar, Dolly Parton, Lead Artimus Pyle's Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Album Guests

(2911) Dolly Parton, Sammy Hagar, Warren Haynes, Ronnie Dunn, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Locash, Jerrod Niemann, Marty Raybon, And Lindsay Ell joined former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle on the forthcoming album project 'Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd', which is set for release February 2, 2024

Long considered the "wild man" of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle's powerful and distinctive double bass drumming helped define the legendary Skynyrd sound. Artimus got his first real break at the Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam. His first recording lists - Artimus Pyle, percussion. Then with other work for the Marshall Tucker Band, Artimus became known as a powerful session drummer.

Using his connections with Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker, both acts that often toured with Skynyrd, Artimus met with Ronnie Van Zant and Ed King at Studio One in Doraville, Georgia. The results of that meeting - Saturday Night Special - greatly impressed Ronnie. Artimus' live debut with the band took place in Jacksonville's Sgt Pepper's Club in October 1974. He would replace their original drummer (Bob Burns) following the release of the group's second album, Second Helping, and performed with the band and on Skynyrd's following four albums, Nuthin' Fancy, Gimme Back My Bullets, Street Survivors, and their live album, One More for the Road. Pyle was injured but survived the band's 1977 horrific plane crash that abruptly ended the lives of six people, including band members Steve and Cassie Gaines, and most notably, frontman and musical visionary Ronnie Van Zant.

Now 45 years later, Artimus Pyle prepares for the release of his forthcoming Get Joe Records studio album honoring the music that propelled him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The album, which boasts 13 tracks, will be released and distributed by BFD/Orchard on February 2, 2024 - with a track to be released digitally on October 20th, the day that coincides with the 46th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that made music history.

"This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it they will understand why it took so long," says Len Snow, Get Joe Records president. "Artimus is legendary within the Southern Rock space. The music that Lynyrd Skynyrd made will always live as a part of rock history. This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates."

Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Track Listing:

I Know A Little - Micheal Ray

Sweet Home Alabama - Ronnie Dunn

Simple Man - Sammy Hagar

Needle And The Spoon - Lindsey Ell

The Ballad Of Curtis Loew - Chris Janson

Workin' For MCA - Lee Brice

That Smell - Jerrod Niemann

Gimme Three Steps - Marty Raybon

Call Me The Breeze - Billy Ray Cyrus

Saturday Night Special - Warren Haynes

The Hunt - Artimus Pyle Band

What's Your Name - LOCASH

Freebird - Dolly Parton

