Makenzie Phipps Surprised With 'Rising Star' Award

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps was surprised over the weekend at The Southern Women in Film & Television Summit's Women of True Grit Faith and Film Breakfast with the first ever "Rising Star" award, presented by author, Edie Hand.
"This summit is a collaborative experience with voices of women of true grit from award-winning entrepreneurs, music, producers, and writers and we celebrate outstanding women through the Alice Awards. This has been empowering for all who attended. We have never surprised an artist with an award, so it was extra special to present our first-ever ALICE "Rising Star" Award to Makenzie Phipps. She is making a lot of noise in country music and we are cheering her on in every way!" shared Edie Hand, Founder of Women of True Grit and board member for Women in Film and Television of Nashville.
"This was a wonderful surprise to receive the first-ever "Rising Star" Award from the ladies at SWIFT," shares Phipps. "This has been such an incredible journey and to be acknowledged for my hard work is always humbling. I look forward to what God has planned for me next!"
Phipps recently released her new single "You Bring The Beer (I'll Bring The Noise)" just in time for changing leaves, bonfires, tailgating, and football. With lyrics such as "We got Friday night tailgates right before the football games" and "Out on every corner everyone knows your name" are a way of life in small towns across the country, yet many struggle with the "want" for something more. Written by Shane Begley and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban), "You Bring The Beer (I'll Bring The Noise)" continues to showcase Makenzie Phipps' talent and ability to captivate audiences one listener at a time.
Makenzie Phipps Says 'You Bring The Beer (I'll Bring The Noise)'
Makenzie Phipps Unplugs For Acoustic 'A Little Of Both' Video
Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more
AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only
Paul McCartney's Iconic 1972 Wings Tour Bus Heads To Julien's Auctions
Bad Suns Deliver 'Astral Plans'
Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue
Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever
Ligature Marks Unleash 'Edge Of An Echo' Video
Youth Fountain Share 'Identical Days' Visualizer
END Recruit Heriot's Debbie Gough For 'Thaw' Video