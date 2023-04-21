Makenzie Phipps Unplugs For Acoustic 'A Little Of Both' Video

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps has released an acoustic video in support of her current single "A Little Of Both." Premiered by Cowgirl Magazine, the "A Little Of Both" acoustic video is a stripped-down version that highlights life's ups and downs while using opposites to explain that sometimes you don't have to choose, but rather enjoy both!
"Jack Daniels or Jim Beam, Mick Jagger or McCartney, I'll have a little of both" sums up the single while "I roll with the punches, it gets me where I'm going" truly paints the portrait that you can't control life, but you can enjoy the ride! "A Little Of Both" was written by Vanessa Olivarez, Elizabeth Elkins, and Sonia Leigh, and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban).
"I want to thank Cowgirl Magazine for supporting my music and acoustic video," shares Phipps. This last year has been a wild and interesting ride while chasing my dreams. It seems just when it can't get any better, it does. I hope you enjoy it and see you all soon!"
As part of a recent meeting with legendary singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton, Phipps recorded an acoustic video of Lacy J. Dalton's timeless hit, "16th Avenue." Premiered by American Songwriter, Phipps' acoustic performance honors Dalton's contribution to country music and coincides with the 40th Anniversary of its original release.
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Ignorance' Video
Volumes Share Instrumental Version Of 'Happier?'
Against The Current Share 'Good Guy' Visualizer
Ultra Rare Frank Zappa Recordings Unearthed and Set For Release
The White Stripes Release 'Black Math' Video To Celebrate 'Elephant' Anniversary Reissue
The Used Share Visualizer For New Single 'Numb'
Jag Panzer Share New Song 'Stronger Than You Know'
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl