Makenzie Phipps Unplugs For Acoustic 'A Little Of Both' Video

Single art

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps has released an acoustic video in support of her current single "A Little Of Both." Premiered by Cowgirl Magazine, the "A Little Of Both" acoustic video is a stripped-down version that highlights life's ups and downs while using opposites to explain that sometimes you don't have to choose, but rather enjoy both!

"Jack Daniels or Jim Beam, Mick Jagger or McCartney, I'll have a little of both" sums up the single while "I roll with the punches, it gets me where I'm going" truly paints the portrait that you can't control life, but you can enjoy the ride! "A Little Of Both" was written by Vanessa Olivarez, Elizabeth Elkins, and Sonia Leigh, and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban).

"I want to thank Cowgirl Magazine for supporting my music and acoustic video," shares Phipps. This last year has been a wild and interesting ride while chasing my dreams. It seems just when it can't get any better, it does. I hope you enjoy it and see you all soon!"

As part of a recent meeting with legendary singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton, Phipps recorded an acoustic video of Lacy J. Dalton's timeless hit, "16th Avenue." Premiered by American Songwriter, Phipps' acoustic performance honors Dalton's contribution to country music and coincides with the 40th Anniversary of its original release.

