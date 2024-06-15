Makenzie Phipps Streams New Single 'Pick Your Poison'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps' latest single "Pick Your Poison" offers fans a modern sound with a blend of attitude, guts, and sheer determination proving Phipps is the perfect voice for this single. Premiered by SCENES Media's 'Music & Culture,' "Pick Your Poison" showcases a more daring side of Phipps that fans have yet to see.

This fearless approach to her music is a testament to her growth as an artist and is a standout anthem that signals a thrilling new direction in Makenzie Phipps' evolving sound. With a solid summer and fall tour schedule already on the calendar, new merchandise, and more music on the way, Makenzie Phipps is just getting started.

"This song means so much to me as this is the first song I've ever released that I wrote totally by myself," explains Phipps. "I can't wait to see what everyone thinks of not only my writing ability but the song itself. I had so much fun writing it and although it is different from my previous releases, I am very proud of it in every way!"

Makenzie participated in her second CMA Music Festival with performances throughout the week and autograph signings inside at Fan Fair X. She has been featured by Forbes, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, PEOPLE.com, Newsmax, LifeMinute.TV, American Songwriter, Jesus Calling, Voice Of America and her single for "Life Gives You Love" was premiered by Taste Of Country. With a constant connection to her fans that is stronger than ever, Phipps continues to thrive on social media, releasing acoustic covers throughout the week. Her beautiful renditions of "I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You," "Amazing Grace" and "Travelin' Soldier" have nearly 4 million combined views on Facebook and continue to grow daily.

Makenzie Phipps' Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUN 15 - Fincastle Country Club / Bluefield, Va.

JUN 15 - Riders Paradise / Herndon, W. Va.

JUN 22 - The Bucket / Charleston, W. Va.

JUN 23 - Mountain 2 Island at the Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

JUN 28 - Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club / Hendersonville, Tenn.

JUN 29 - Mitchell Opera House / Mitchell, Ind.

JUL 06 - The Mason Jar / Dublin, Va.

JUL 07 - Sportsmans Marina / Abingdon, Va.

JUL 12 - Rider's Paradise / Rock, W. Va.

JUL 13 - Creek Bottom Brewing Company Tasting Room & Pub / Galax, Va.

JUL 20 - Sandy's Gaming / Ashland, Ky.

JUL 26 - When Pigue's Fly Music Venue & Food Truck / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 27 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

JUL 28 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

AUG 04 - Villa Nove Vineyards / Butler, Tenn.

AUG 09 - Sidelines Grill / Ashland City, Tenn.

AUG 10 - Sweetwater Taps / Sweetwater, Tenn.

AUG 16 - Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club / Hendersonville, Tenn.

AUG 17 - Ole No. 3 Restaurant & Bar / Scottsville, Va.

AUG 18 - Hardware Hills Vineyard / Scottville, Va.

AUG 24 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

AUG 25 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

AUG 31 - Mountain 2 Island at the Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

AUG 31 - Fincastle / Bluefield, Va.

