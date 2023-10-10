Reba Releases 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots'

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire has unveiled her highly anticipated new lifestyle book "Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots," on sale today.
The acclaimed book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes. Order the book in Hardcover, Kindle and Audiobook at Amazon.
Read by Reba herself, the audiobook edition of "Not That Fancy" includes exclusive, behind-the-scenes conversations with Reba and her family and friends, including Dolly Parton, Ronnie Dunn, Kix Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Luke Bryan, Tony Brown, Kristin Chenoweth, and Reba's siblings.
Here's what critics are saying about "Not That Fancy":
"...a lifestyle guide that has a sense of humor." - Garden & Gun
"An homage to her faith, family, and Oklahoma upbringing." - Booklist
"...embodies McEntire's relaxed entertaining style, encompassing every area of her life." - Better Homes & Gardens
"The title is not only a play on one of her classic tunes (1990's "Fancy"), it epitomizes her down-home philosophy." - Parade
"...jam-packed with life lessons and anecdotes." - Style Blueprint
