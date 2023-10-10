Scotty McCreery Announces Cab in a Solo Tour

(EBM) With another recent RIAA certification under his belt, the most first-week adds at country radio (120) of his career for latest single "Cab in a Solo," and on the heels of celebrating a milestone 30th birthday yesterday, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery is ready to kick 2024 off with a bang.

Having spent almost half his life in the spotlight making country music, the North Carolina native continues to push himself creatively as well as personally and is set to launch the next chapter in his career with his headlining Cab in a Solo Tour. Named after his current single of the same name, McCreery will be joined by Anne Wilson as direct support as well as Greylan James and Noah Hicks on select dates. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick-off at Hobart Arena in Troy, OH on Jan. 26, 2024, and trek across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more.

"I'm on the road year 'round, but I always love putting together specific tours and I think next year's Cab in a Solo Tour is gonna be one of my favorites," said McCreery. "Happy to have Anne Wilson join us on the road - she's a great singer. Depending on the city, either Greylan James or Noah Hicks will be opening up the show and they're both fantastic performers. And who knows, maybe I'll share a few songs from my upcoming new album! I'm looking forward to it!"

Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 am local time. There are four pre-sales prior to Friday. Citi pre-sale begins today at 10 am local time through Thursday (Oct. 12) at 10 pm local time. Scotty McCreery Fan Club pre-sale begins today at 12 noon local time through Thursday (Oct. 12) at 10 pm local time. Anne Wilson Fan Club pre-sale begins tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 11) at 10 am local time through Thursday (Oct. 12) at 10 pm local time. Noah Hicks Fan Club and Greylan James Fan Club pre-sales begin on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 am local time through 10 pm local time that evening.

Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

1/26/2024 Troy OH Hobart Arena +^

1/27/2024 Shipshewana IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center*^

2/1/2024 Durham NC Durham Performing Arts Center +^

2/2/2024 Atlanta GA Coca-Cola Roxy+^

2/3/2024 Chattanooga TN Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium +^

2/8/2024 Brookings SD Dacotah Bank Center +^

2/9/2024 Des Moines IA Vibrant Music Hall+^

2/10/2024 Omaha NE Steelhouse +^

2/22/2024 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena +#

2/23/2024 Norman OK Riverwind Casino

2/29/2024 Philadelphia PA The Met +#

3/1/2024 Boston MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway +#

3/2/2024 Syracuse NY Landmark Theatre +#~

3/14/2024 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena +#

3/15/2024 Wallingford CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre +#~

3/16/2024 Schenectady NY Proctors Theatre +#~

*Previously Announced Date

+ Anne Wilson

^Greylan James

#Noah Hicks

~On sale October 20

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'

Scotty McCreery Teams With Gusi For 'Why She Gotta Be Like That'

Scotty McCreery Releases 'It Matters To Her' Video

Scotty McCreery Scores 5th Consecutive No. 1 With 'Damn Strait'

More Scotty McCreery News