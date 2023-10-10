Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates

(Warner) Zach Bryan adds new dates to The Quittin Time 2024 Tour, which kicks off in Chicago at the United Center on March 5. Support acts for the The Quittin Time 2024 Tour will include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, The War And Treaty, Mt. Joy, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, and SunDown47.

The 19 new dates for The Quittin Time 2024 Tour continue the singer-songwriter's trend of performing at major stadiums and arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada. Among the new stops are three nights at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and stadium shows in Oakland, New Orleans, Detroit, Nashville, and Houston. See all new tour dates below, which include second stadium shows added in Atlanta, Denver, & Foxborough. General on-sale begins October 20.

The announcement comes a matter of weeks after Bryan surprised fans with the release of his Boys Of Faith EP, which boasts features from Bon Iver and Noah Kahan.

That was preceded by his self-titled, self-written and produced album which topped the Billboard 200 and simultaneously topped Billboard's Top Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock Album charts.

The most recent single from the album, "I Remember Everything (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)," also made history by topping the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts at once, being the first song ever to do so.

New Additions to The Quittin Time 2024 Tour:

* The Middle East

~ Mt. Joy

& The War And Treaty

# Sierra Ferrell

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

@ Matt Maeson

^ Levi Turner

March 30 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena *^

March 31 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena *^

May 31 Oakland, CA Oakland Alameda County Coliseum ~^

June 2 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena &^

June 3 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena &^

June 4 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena #^

June 14 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 20 Detroit, MI Ford Field +^

June 29 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium %^

July 17 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium &^

July 21 Orlando, FL Amway Center &^

July 22 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena &^

July 25 New Orleans, LA Caesars Superdome +^

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium +^

August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 26 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center @^

December 12 Tulsa, OK BOK Center @^

December 18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center @^

December 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center @^

