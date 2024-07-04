Zach Bryan Streams New Album 'THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE'

(Warner) Zach Bryan releases his highly anticipated new studio album THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE. Today's digital release will be followed by the double vinyl edition, which will be released October 10.

The album features 19 tracks, comprising 18 songs and a poem. In addition to previously released tracks "Pink Skies" and "Purple Gas," the album features collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, and John Moreland.

Leading up to the release, Zach selected 21 of his favorite bars across the U.S. and Canada where fans were the first to hear tracks from the album. Zach Bryan is on The Quittin' Time Tour now.

Related Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'

Zach Bryan Celebrating July 4th With New Album Release

Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Neil Young Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup

Zach Bryan Tops The Billboard 200 With Self-Titled Album - 2023 In Review

More Zach Bryan News