Zach Bryan Celebrating July 4th With New Album Release

(Warner Records) Zach Bryan has announced that he will release his highly anticipated new studio album THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE digitally on July 4, 2024 via Warner Records.

The album will feature 18 tracks comprising 17 songs and a poem. The album will be available on all formats and will feature the recently released tracks "Pink Skies," and "Purple Gas." Double vinyl edition to be released October 10.

Zach has selected 21 of his favorite bars across the U.S. and Canada where fans will be the first to hear tracks from the forthcoming album, as Zach explained via Instagram, "My intent with all this is to give everyone an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment.

"I have chosen 23 bars across the country that embody the spirit of American culture. These bars will play select cuts from The Great American Bar Scene starting June 24th.

"As much as I'd kill to play all these timeless bars, it wont be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya'll. 'The Great American Bar Scene' will be released on July 4th With love from the road, -ZB."

Visit these Great American Bars starting June 24:

Brillobox Pittsburgh, PA

Eagan & Sons Montclair, NJ

Barnacle Bill's Rumson, NJ

Blarney Stone Pub Seattle, WA

Charlotte's Room Toronto, ON

Doobies Bar Dewey, OK

Fox & Locke Franklin, TN

Iron Horse Saloon Oologah, OK

Larry's All American Cafe Covington, KY

McGlinchy's Philadelphia, PA

Mercury Lounge Tulsa, OK

Million Dollar Cowboy Bar Jackson, WY

Old Mountain Tavern Marlington, WV

Polish Village Berea, OH

Rooster's Sports Bar & Grill Owasso, OK

Sandy Hut Portland, OR

Saratoga Lanes St, Louis, MO

The Gold Mine Restaurant and Saloon Idaho City, ID

The San Fernando Glendale, CA

The Water Tank Austin, TX

Shannon Tavern Boston, MA

Related Stories

Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Neil Young Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup

Zach Bryan Tops The Billboard 200 With Self-Titled Album - 2023 In Review

Zach Bryan Made Chart History With 'Something In The Orange' - 2023 In Review

Zach Bryan's New Album Comes To Vinyl and CD

News > Zach Bryan