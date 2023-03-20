Carrie Underwood Wraps Up The Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Tour poster

(fcc) Carrie Underwood, wrapped her 43-city arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, last Friday night (March 17th) with a sold-out show at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

"The Oklahoma singer prowled across the diamond-shaped stage like an apex predator, soared high over the crowd twice and even bashed a ferocious drum solo. Throughout it all, she treated the raucous mix of young and older fans on hand to 24 of her biggest hits and brought her 'Denim & Rhinestones" tour to a triumphant close. The entire show was a frenetic rush of spectacle designed to keep people's attention in the TikTok era of overstimulation, and it was executed at the highest level." - The Seattle Times

"The most compelling portion of the concert - the heart of the show beyond even the songs, high-octane voice, special guests and sizzling production - was simply Underwood herself. The singer-songwriter radiated a pure joy and a full-throttle, energetic passion - hallmarks of an entertainer in full command of her artistry." - Billboard

"Underwood has been headlining arenas since 2007, with the show demonstrating why. There's a reason Underwood has drawn countless fans to country music and expanded the genre like the greats that came before her. Onstage is where you feel her heart the most - and it all started with her voice." - American Songwriter

"Underwood succeeded at making a solid case that she's the highest-suited and most valued card in the metaphorical deck that is country music." - The Tennessean

Promoted by AEG Presents, the tour began with a sold-out performance in Greenville, SC on October 15, 2022. The first leg continued through November and resumed in Miami in February 2023 with stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle, WA on March 17. Underwood was joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.

$1 from each ticket sold for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR was contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), which has been helping America's heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Additional highlights of the tour included:

At the top of her highly-anticipated sold-out "hometown" show in Nashville, Underwood thrilled the SRO crowd when country superstar Jason Aldean joined Carrie onstage to perform their multi-week #1 hit single, "If I Didn't Love You," usually performed by a virtual version of her duet partner in the tour's set list.

Later in the Bridgestone show, the audience went wild when Carrie's longtime friend and 11-time CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley appeared next to her onstage. The crowd roared as the beloved twosome performed a comedic parody number celebrating the unexpected reunion of "Paisleywood." Brad and Carrie kept the audience on their feet with their hit duet, "Remind Me."

One of the nightly highlights of Carrie's nearly two-hour set was when Jimmie Allen returned to the stage each night to join her for a rousing, crowd-pleasing rendition of the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album, complete with a high-energy dance break.

During her L.A. show at Crypto.com Arena, Carrie brought the full house down with a surprise appearance by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, who joined her for an electric performance of the band's iconic "Welcome to the Jungle," which she usually performs on her own as her first encore. The pair first caused a frenzy last year with a surprise appearance during Underwood's headlining Stagecoach set and she would later join the band for two 2022 performances at UK's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

