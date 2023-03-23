Dylan Marlowe Premieres New Song 'Grew Up Country'

(Sony Music Nashville) Dylan Marlowe dropped two new tracks, "Grew Up Country" and "Empty Shotgun (Mr. Mechanic)." This morning, Dylan shared his new track "Grew Up Country" on the Kelleigh Bannen show.
Penned by Dylan, Zach Abend, and Jeb Gibson, the singer said, "'Grew Up Country' is about growing up like I did in a small town in Georgia. It was a simple way to live but I wouldn't change a thing."
Written by Dylan, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox, fan-favorite "Empty Shotgun (Mr. Mechanic)" first garnered attention during his live shows for the hooky lyrics and wordplay. "Both 'Empty Shotgun' and 'Grew Up Country' are a lot of fun to play live," Dylan added.
Earlier this year, Dylan made waves with the release of his latest track, "Record High," which Outsider called "arguably his best work yet," noting that "very few country singers have seen their musical stock rise as quickly as Marlowe's has in the last few years." Additionally, MusicRow praised the track, calling it "Moody and haunting. The soundscape ripples with dobro, muted percussion and chimed electronics. His broken-hearted delivery aches with sincerity. Excellent work."
Named one of Spotify's 2023 Hot Country Artists to Watch, Dylan will be heading out on HARDY's the mockingbird & THE CROW FALL TOUR this fall. Stream "Grew Up Country" below:
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert
Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition
Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour
Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation