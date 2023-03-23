Dylan Marlowe Premieres New Song 'Grew Up Country'

Cover art

(Sony Music Nashville) Dylan Marlowe dropped two new tracks, "Grew Up Country" and "Empty Shotgun (Mr. Mechanic)." This morning, Dylan shared his new track "Grew Up Country" on the Kelleigh Bannen show.

Penned by Dylan, Zach Abend, and Jeb Gibson, the singer said, "'Grew Up Country' is about growing up like I did in a small town in Georgia. It was a simple way to live but I wouldn't change a thing."

Written by Dylan, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox, fan-favorite "Empty Shotgun (Mr. Mechanic)" first garnered attention during his live shows for the hooky lyrics and wordplay. "Both 'Empty Shotgun' and 'Grew Up Country' are a lot of fun to play live," Dylan added.

Earlier this year, Dylan made waves with the release of his latest track, "Record High," which Outsider called "arguably his best work yet," noting that "very few country singers have seen their musical stock rise as quickly as Marlowe's has in the last few years." Additionally, MusicRow praised the track, calling it "Moody and haunting. The soundscape ripples with dobro, muted percussion and chimed electronics. His broken-hearted delivery aches with sincerity. Excellent work."

Named one of Spotify's 2023 Hot Country Artists to Watch, Dylan will be heading out on HARDY's the mockingbird & THE CROW FALL TOUR this fall. Stream "Grew Up Country" below:

Related Stories

More Dylan Marlowe News