Dylan Marlowe Gets Married and Surprises Bride With New Song

(Sony Music Nashville) Today, Dylan Marlowe weds longtime girlfriend Natalie Barber in a ceremony in Nashville. As a surprise to Natalie, he released a song dedicated to her today, "You Were Right (Nat's Song)."
"I wrote this song about my girlfriend at the time who I am marrying today," Dylan said. "It's funny because a line in the song talks about selling my Jon boat to buy a ring, which luckily I didn't have to sell my boat! (Thanks to Jon Pardi) haha. I'm super excited for this song because I'm dropping it on our wedding day (today) as a surprise for Nat. She loves this song and I think she thinks I'll never put it out, so it'll be a good surprise for her. Also feels good to release a song that's true and authentic to my life currently. I hope y'all love it!"
Dylan recently debuted new songs "Grew Up Country" and "Empty Shotgun (Mr. Mechanic)." Earlier this year, he made waves with the release of his track, "Record High," which Outsider called "arguably his best work yet," noting that "very few country singers have seen their musical stock rise as quickly as Marlowe's has in the last few years." Additionally, MusicRow praised the track, calling it "Moody and haunting. The soundscape ripples with dobro, muted percussion and chimed electronics. His broken-hearted delivery aches with sincerity. Excellent work."
Dylan Marlowe Premieres New Song 'Grew Up Country'
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer
Ghost Stream New Covers EP 'Phantomime'
Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Live Album
Queen Revisit 1986 Magic Tour On The Greatest Live
Yes Stream New Album 'Mirror To The Sky'
U.D.O. Announce New Album 'Touchdown'
Dethklok Release 'The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)'
Steve Ramone Shares 'Jump On It' Video As Album Arrives