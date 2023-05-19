Dylan Marlowe Gets Married and Surprises Bride With New Song

Single art

(Sony Music Nashville) Today, Dylan Marlowe weds longtime girlfriend Natalie Barber in a ceremony in Nashville. As a surprise to Natalie, he released a song dedicated to her today, "You Were Right (Nat's Song)."

"I wrote this song about my girlfriend at the time who I am marrying today," Dylan said. "It's funny because a line in the song talks about selling my Jon boat to buy a ring, which luckily I didn't have to sell my boat! (Thanks to Jon Pardi) haha. I'm super excited for this song because I'm dropping it on our wedding day (today) as a surprise for Nat. She loves this song and I think she thinks I'll never put it out, so it'll be a good surprise for her. Also feels good to release a song that's true and authentic to my life currently. I hope y'all love it!"

Dylan recently debuted new songs "Grew Up Country" and "Empty Shotgun (Mr. Mechanic)." Earlier this year, he made waves with the release of his track, "Record High," which Outsider called "arguably his best work yet," noting that "very few country singers have seen their musical stock rise as quickly as Marlowe's has in the last few years." Additionally, MusicRow praised the track, calling it "Moody and haunting. The soundscape ripples with dobro, muted percussion and chimed electronics. His broken-hearted delivery aches with sincerity. Excellent work."

Related Stories

Dylan Marlowe Premieres New Song 'Grew Up Country'

More Dylan Marlowe News