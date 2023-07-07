Dylan Marlowe Streams 'Dirt Road When I Die' EP

Dirt Road When I Die cover art

(SMN) Sony Music Nashville rising star Dylan Marlowe released his debut EP, Dirt Road When I Die, today. On Sunday evening, the singer will achieve another career milestone as he's set to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time.

"The Dirt Road When I Die EP is really the first project I've gotten to put out," Dylan said. "I'm really excited about all of these songs and it feels super authentic to me, which is what I wanted it to be. It's got a lot of energy and a lot of songs for the live show, but also some that mean something to me. It was really fun to put together a project from top to bottom, and I hope y'all love it."

Produced by Joe Fox, the project features "You Were Right (Nat's Song)," released as a surprise for Dylan's now-wife on their wedding day in May. Country Now lauded his "raw, consoling vocals" on the song, noting that the "elegant piano melody takes the ballad to new heights." Dirt Road When I Die also includes "Record High," which Outsider called "arguably his best work yet." Additionally, MusicRow praised the track, calling it "Moody and haunting. The soundscape ripples with dobro, muted percussion and chimed electronics. His broken-hearted delivery aches with sincerity. Excellent work."

Named one of Spotify's 2023 Hot Country Artists to Watch, Dylan will be heading out on HARDY's the mockingbird & THE CROW FALL TOUR beginning August 31 in Knoxville.

Dirt Road When I Die EP Track Listing:

Record High (Dylan Marlowe/Zach Abend/Screech/Abram Dean

What I Know Now (Dylan Marlowe/Bart Butler/Mark Holman)

Dirt Road When I Die (Dylan Marlowe/Joe Fox)

You See Mine (Dylan Marlowe/Corey Crowder/Hunter Phelps)

Rich Kids (Dylan Marlowe/Joe Fox/Jordan Minton)

You Were Right (Nat's Song) (Dylan Marlowe/Andy Albert/Joe Fox)

Empty Shotgun (Mr. Mechanic) (Dylan Marlowe/Seth Ennis/Joe Fox)

Grew Up Country (Dylan Marlowe/Zach Abend/Jeb Gipson)

