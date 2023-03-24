Ian Munsick Shares New Song 'Little Man'

(EBM) On his upcoming album White Buffalo, due April 7, fast-rising country artist Ian Munsick details the people and places, from the Rocky Mountains to Music City, that have influenced his story.

His new track, penned alongside Adam James and Ben Simonetti, "Little Man" is an ode to his son - to the simple virtue and wholesome integrity of a child - and, ultimately, a reflection on the kind of man Munsick has grown up to be.

"The best songs are the ones inspired by life-changing events," Munsick shares. "First love, true love, heartbreak, death, birth... as a songwriter, these monumental experiences continue to bring out the best music in me. Becoming a father is no exception. My life changed forever when Crawford came into this world. Suddenly, nothing was more important. Snow cones, Tonka trucks and sleepless nights began to take over my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I'm a better man because of my little man."

"Little Man" is one of 18 tracks on Munsick's robust sophomore album White Buffalo (pre-order HERE). The forthcoming project, which comes three years after his critically acclaimed debut Coyote Cry, is an ode to his homeland and serves as a raw, untamed depiction of the American West. White Buffalo has already yielded standout duet "Long Live Cowgirls" with two-time CMA Award winner Cody Johnson. "Long Live Cowgirls" has topped SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown and has accumulated upwards of 85 million global streams. Other fan-favorite pre-release tracks include "Dig" (listen HERE) and "River Run" (listen HERE).

After a brief vocal rest, Munsick continues to travel the nation on his headlining Long Live Cowgirls Tour. The run features Ashland Craft, with Ned LeDoux, The Munsick Boys, Ryan Charles and 49 Winchester announced as special guests on select dates. He will also hit Stagecoach Festival on April 28 before heading to Nashville, TN for his sold-out, headlining debut at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium on May 16.

White Buffalo Track Listing:

1. From The Horse's Mouth (Ian Munsick, David Ryan Harris, Dave Villa)

2. Arrowhead (Ian Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Cary Barlowe)

3. River Run (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver)

4. Ranch Hand (Ian Munsick, Jeff Hyde, Jeremy Spillman)

5. Neon Brightside (Ian Munsick, Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander)

6. Long Live Cowgirls (with Cody Johnson) (Ian Munsick, Aby Gutierrez, Phil O'Donnell)

7. Barn Burner (Ian Munsick, Driver Williams, Jeremy Spillman)

8. Dig (Ian Munsick, Dave Villa, Jessi Alexander)

9. More Than Me (Ian Munsick, Carlton Anderson, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)

10. Little Man (Ian Munsick, Adam James, Ben Simonetti)

11. White Buffalo (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Randy Montana)

12. Bluegrass (Ian Munsick, Josh Thompson)

13. Cowsh*t In The Morning (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Luke Laird)

14. Field Of Dreams (feat. Vince Gill) (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Vince Gill)

15. Blazin' (Ian Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller)

16. Missin' Her Play (Ian Munsick, Jamie Paulin, Randy Montana)

17. Horses & Weed (Ian Munsick, Josh Thompson)

18. Indian Paintbrush (Ian Munsick, Marty Stuart, Jeremy Spillman)

Long Live Cowgirls 2023 Tour + More:

April 14 // Clive, IA // Horizon Events Center #

April 15 // Ralston, NE // Liberty First Credit Union Arena #

April 25 // Tucson, AZ // Rialto Theatre $+

April 26 // Tempe, AZ // Marquee Theatre $

April 28 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach Festival ^

May 4 // Billings, MT // First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #@

May 6 // Denver, CO // Mission Ballroom #

May 16 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium #

Aug. 13 // Atlanta, GA // Buckhead Theatre *rescheduled from March 16

# With Ned LeDoux

$ With Ryan Charles

@ With The Munsick Boys

+ With 49 Winchester

^ Festival date

